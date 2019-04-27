Global News at 11 Okanagan
April 27 2019 12:36am
01:05

Okanagan Eats Food Show a foodies dream

Around 4,000 Kelowna foodies are expected to attend the Okanagan Eats Food Show at the Kelowna Curling Club April 26 & 27.

Part of the proceeds will be given to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

