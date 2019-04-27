Okanagan Eats Food Show a foodies dream

Around 4,000 Kelowna foodies are expected to attend the Okanagan Eats Food Show at the Kelowna Curling Club April 26 & 27.

The event features food, wine, spirits and beers from the Okanagan.

From a market section with local products to a restaurant area where samples can be purchased, Okanagan Eats has brought together 60 vendors.

#Okanagan eats food show. Come downtown to the @kelownacurling taste all the yummy foods from the Okanagan. Amd drink too. 🍷 🍺 https://t.co/tZtuH0fD5E — Bannock @Kekulicafe (@kekulicafe) April 26, 2019

The live stage features back-to-back cooking demos and competitions.

The event’s special guest is chef Trevor Bird, who was a two-time finalist on Top Chef Canada and Top Chef Canada All Stars.

Part of the proceeds will be given to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

The show takes place Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adult admission for the day is $15, while youth from 7-15 are $5 and kids under 6 are free.