Global News at 11 Okanagan February 15 2019 4:33pm 02:33 A non-profit in Kelowna is helping adults with developmental disabilities become artists The Cool Arts Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing art opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities in Kelowna. Non-profit charitable organization gives unique adults opportunities to create art <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4967374/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4967374/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?