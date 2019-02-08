Global News at 11 Okanagan
February 8 2019 2:32pm
02:36

‘I just never let it stop me’: Paraplegic dancer puts out all the moves for Kelowna competition

A paraplegic dancer gets ready to compete at the 11th annual Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association in Kelowna.

