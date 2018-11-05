Global News at 11 Okanagan November 5 2018 8:44pm 02:21 A flat tire just a bump in the road during military training The Canadian Armed Forces B.C. Dragoons conduct military driving circuit training using their newest tactical armoured patrol vehicle. B.C. Dragoons get muddy off-roading in Lake Country <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4633406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4633406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?