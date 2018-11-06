Naming of B.C. Dragoons armoured vehicle to have Okanagan indigenous translation

The B.C. Dragoons will be naming one of four new tactical armoured patrol vehicles this week, and the naming will be written in two languages: English and Sylix.

The announcement, made Tuesday morning, was made by the B.C. Dragoons and Westbank First Nation. The tactical armoured patrol vehicle (TAPV) will feature the word “Dragoon” and will also feature the Syilx/Okanagan indigenous translation of the word.

The naming will take place on Nov. 8, WFN’s Aboriginal Veterans Day Ceremony, 1900 Quail Lane, Westbank, 9 a.m. to noon.

“We are very proud of our armoured vehicles and the naming process shows respect and dedication to our heritage,” said B.C. Dragoons Capt. Joshua Trowsse-Freeman. “The BCD is committed to maintaining strong relationships with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and giving the TAPV a Syilx name is our way of recognizing Okanagan People.”

The B.C. Dragoons say they’ve been in the Okanagan for more than 100 years and have always strived to have positive relationships with First Nations people.

“This is a wonderful way to pay respect and acknowledgement to all the Aboriginal men and women who have served past and present in the Canadian Armed Forces,” said WFN councillor Thomas Konek. “Having the TAPV given a Sylix name is historic and symbolizes an understanding that their detachment operates on the traditional, unseeded territory of the Okanagan/Sylix people.”