accident October 23 2018 4:15pm 02:14 Impact of extreme sports when they go wrong The death of an Albertan musician impacted a Westwold, B.C., resident when she found stunt rapper Jon James McMurray, dead, on her family’s dairy farm after a wing-walking stunt went wrong. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4587585/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4587585/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?