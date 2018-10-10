Global News at 11 Okanagan October 10 2018 5:11pm 02:19 About a million sockeye salmon will be spawning in Adams River this fall The Salute to the Sockeye Festival runs every four years during salmon spawning season. This year about one million salmon are expected to come through the Adams River. Salute to the Sockeye draws thousands to the Shuswap <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4534760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4534760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?