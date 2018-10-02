A campaign is underway to urge the federal government to pardon hundreds of thousands of Canadians with criminal records for minor cannabis offences
As the legalization of marijuana approaches, there’s a movement afoot to wipe clean the criminal records of hundreds of thousands of Canadians. They are the ones who have been convicted for minor cannabis offences. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, a Kelowna-based marijuana growing company is one of the driving forces behind what’s being touted as the ‘Pardon Campaign’.