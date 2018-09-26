As bear activity spikes in the Okanagan, residents being urged not to attract the animals into their neighborhood by leaving garbage out overnight
It is said to be the number one bear attractant–garbage. And so many Okanagan municipalities urge residents to only put garbage bins out on the day of garbage collection. But despite the repeated requests, many local residents are still leaving their garbage out overnight. Last night our Klaudia Van Emmerik tagged along with a wildlife coordinator putting reminder stickers on bins that are potentially posing a problem.