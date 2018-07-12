Global News at 11 Okanagan July 12 2018 4:46pm 01:44 Nicolas Cage filming in Vernon Nicolas Cage is in Vernon filming a movie called A Score to Settle. Watch an extended interview with the film’s assistant location manager on why Vernon was picked for the production. Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in Vernon filming movie <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4328591/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4328591/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?