Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 12 2018 4:46pm
01:44

Nicolas Cage filming in Vernon

Nicolas Cage is in Vernon filming a movie called A Score to Settle. Watch an extended interview with the film’s assistant location manager on why Vernon was picked for the production.

