Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in Vernon filming movie

A movie starring Nicolas Cage is being filmed in the Okanagan today.

Titled A Score To Settle, the movie is being filmed along 27th Street in Vernon and crowds have gathered to get a glimpse of the Hollywood star.

While filming is going on, 27th Street will be closed to traffic from 32nd Avenue to 35th Avenue. The city says filming should end at around 2 p.m.

The city also added that detour routes will be posted and that all businesses will remain open during the closure.