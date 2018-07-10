Johnny Depp sued for allegedly punching location manager on movie set

A location manager is alleging in a lawsuit that Johnny Depp punched him on the Los Angeles set of a movie about the killing of Notorious B.I.G.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by location manager Gregg (Rocky) Brooks also claims that he was fired from the movie, called City of Lies, when he refused to sign papers saying he wouldn’t sue over the incident.

Brooks alleges that in April 2017, the movie’s director forced him to inform Depp that an upcoming shot would have to be the day’s last. According to Brooks, the production had a permit to shoot until 7 p.m. outside of the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Brooks says he was asked to get the permit extended to accommodate Depp because the actor wanted to direct a longer version of the scene with two of his friends.

He also says that he was able to get the permit extended but the permit official said they would have to wrap up their work at 11 p.m.

Brooks says he told the director, Brad Furman, that they would have to stop shooting for the day. Furman allegedly told Brooks, “Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp?”

In the lawsuit, Brooks says that he went to go get an on-set police officer to be present with him when he went to break the news to Depp.

Depp approached Brooks before he could do so and allegedly yelled, “Who the f**k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

Brooks tried to tell Depp that he was the location manager and Depp allegedly said, “I don’t give a f**k who you are and you can’t tell me what to do.”

The lawsuit says Depp screamed obscenities at Brooks and punched him twice in the ribs, then offered him US$100,000 to punch back.

Brooks also alleges that he could smell alcohol on the actor’s breath.

The film was called LAbyrinth at the time of the incident. It is based on the book of that name by author Randall Sullivan and follows police investigations of the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

The amount of damages Brooks is seeking is undisclosed.

—With files from the Associated Press