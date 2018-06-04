Johnny Depp’s health in question after new photos surface online
Fans of movie star Johnny Depp are concerned about his health after photos popped up this weekend showing the actor looking skinny and emaciated. Depp was in St. Petersburg, Russia, on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires.
Another photo (below, now deleted) was posted to a fan’s Instagram page.
Depp, 54, posed with many fans at the Four Seasons Hotel, looking visibly thinner. He was also very pale, and without his signature long hair and goatee.
“I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook underneath a fan photo. Others claimed he was barely recognizable, and the descriptors “skinny” and “sick” recurred frequently.
Others dismissed his appearance, saying the baseball hat and his shaved hair gave the appearance of sickness. While it’s unclear at this point whether he is ill, some proposed it was weight loss for his upcoming movie, Richard Says Goodbye, currently in post-production. In it, Depp plays the title character, a college professor who receives a life-altering diagnosis; after the professor gets the news, he goes on a bender of sorts, including excessive drinking, smoking and other harmful activities. It seems to fit the bill, but it’s presumptuous.
On Twitter, fans were either panicked or dismissive, mostly saying the rumours of illness are exaggerated. Most commenters believe it was just an unflattering photo.
The actor’s personal life hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing over the past several years: Depp has been embroiled in multiple legal disputes, including a lawsuit filed by his former management company and the messy divorce from his wife of nearly two years, Amber Heard. The former lawsuit is still ongoing, and Depp has even filed a countersuit, alleging the managers owe him millions of dollars.
Heard and Depp divorced in August of 2016, and she was given a settlement of $7 million, which she donated to charity.
Depp will return to the big screen in November in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald.
Global News has reached out to Depp’s reps for comment.Follow @CJancelewicz
