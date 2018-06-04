Global TV shows fall 2018: ‘Big Brother Canada,’ ‘Will & Grace’ return, ‘FBI,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ join roster

On Monday morning, Global TV revealed its primetime lineup for the fall of 2018.

With a combination of new character-driven dramas like New Amsterdam and F.B.I. and established favourites like Will & Grace and Big Brother Canada, Global TV is presenting a well-rounded, robust roster.

There are 7 new series joining Global’s 2018-2019 programming schedule, including:

FBI – from Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, this fast-paced drama centres on the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and stars Canadian Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue), Zeeko Zaki (Valor), Jeremy Sisto (Suburgatory) and Ebonée Noel (Wrecked)

New Amsterdam – a character-driven medical drama starring The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold and based on New York City’s historic Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in America

The Neighborhood – a hilarious new comedy starring actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer (Barber Shop) as an opinionated neighbour wary of his new neighbours (Max Greenfield, New Girl)

Happy Together – starring Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) and Amber Stevens West (Ghosted), this new comedy follows a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an exuberant young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them

I Feel Bad – executive produced by Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), this new family comedy stars Sarayu Blue (No Tomorrow) as a mom, boss, friend, wife and daughter who is perfectly OK with being imperfect

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors – A new take on an established favourite, the reality series pairs celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts

Abby’s (coming midseason) – From the producers of The Good Place comes aspirational new comedy about the best bar in San Diego – home to good prices, great company and of course, Abby. Filmed outdoors in front of a live studio audience, this ensemble comedy features Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation) and Neil Flynn (The Middle)

“This year we secured the most coveted new drama New Amsterdam, and focused on selecting new programming that complements our strong roster of established hits,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus Entertainment. “Creating a well-balanced schedule with compelling dramas, new comedy lineups, and some of the best reality series, Global is positioned for a successful fall season.”

Global TV 2018-2019: Every night at-a-glance

Mondays – Global kicks off the week with an all-new Monday night lineup, including a new comedy block with The Neighborhood and Happy Together, followed by 9-1-1 and Top 10 series Bull.

Tuesdays – Franchise heavyweights NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS are paired with Global’s new dramas, FBI and New Amsterdam.

Wednesdays – Survivor returns for a 37th season called Survivor: David vs. Goliath, followed by the return of SEAL Team and fan favourite Chicago P.D.

Thursdays – Global’s two-hour comedy block kicks off with a laugh as workplace comedy Superstore returns, followed by The Good Place, Will & Grace, and newcomer I Feel Bad, all leading into the action-packed S.W.A.T.

Fridays – Starring Canadian François Arnaud, last summer’s new supernatural thriller Midnight, Texas joins Global’s Friday night with MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0.

Saturdays – Saturday Night Live returns for a groundbreaking 44th season.

Sundays – Global ends the week with Dancing with the Stars: Juniors joining Sunday night standouts NCIS: Los Angeles and political drama Madam Secretary.

What’s coming midseason

The momentum continues into Global’s midseason lineup as last winter’s big juggernaut reality series Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and fan-favourite Big Brother Canada return for more must-see moments and outrageous houseguest antics. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was the most-watched entertainment series during the Olympics, leading into Big Brother Canada, which notably grew its audience from its previous season.

The new year also welcomes a variety of dramas, including the third and final chapter of the Canadian Screen Award-winning series Mary Kills People. Additional returning dramas include a new season of international hit Private Eyes, the second season of critically acclaimed Instinct, starring Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic, and Season 7 of modern Sherlock Holmes series Elementary.

Rounding out the midseason lineup is new comedy Abby’s starring Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), joining Global’s other comedies, including the sophomore season of A.P. Bio, produced by Seth Meyers, and Season 3 of family comedy Man With a Plan.

Global TV’s fall schedule at-a-glance

(All times are ET and subject to change. New programs bolded.)

Monday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Happy Together

9 p.m. 9-1-1

10 p.m. Bull

11 p.m. Global National

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Tuesday

7 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. New Amsterdam

11 p.m. Global National

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Wednesday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. SEAL Team

10 p.m. Chicago P.D.

11 p.m. Global National

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Thursday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Superstore

8:30 p.m. The Good Place

9 p.m. Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. I Feel Bad

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

11 p.m. Global National

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Friday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p .m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. MacGyver

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. Midnight, Texas

11 p.m. Global National

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday

11 p.m. Global National

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live

Sunday

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. Madam Secretary

11 p.m. Global National

—

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus.