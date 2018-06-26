Global News at 11 Okanagan June 26 2018 9:22pm 01:55 North Okanagan group sends aid to Guatemala A much needed care package is on its way to Central America. The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners have been preparing dried soup mix for people displaced during the recent volcanic eruption. North Okanagan group send more than a million meals to Guatemala for volcano relief <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4299207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4299207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?