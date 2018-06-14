Residents living in the Twin Lakes community near Penticton are calling for a long-term solution to their flooding problems
While the flooding situation has eased for most Okanagan residents, in one community the flood concerns have not yet subsided.
At twin lakes near Penticton, the water remains several feet higher than what’s considered flood levels. This is the 2nd year in a row that residents there have dealt with flooding, and they are calling for a long term plan to prevent it from happening again. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.