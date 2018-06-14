Twin Lakes residents want long-term flood solution
Twin Lakes has receded two inches recently, but it’s still well above its normal waterline.
Residents are calling for a long-term solution, such as an outflow, to control lake levels. Nine properties are still on evacuation order.
“Seeing global issues, weather-wise, seeing this pattern of three years in a row, I’m leaning towards a continuance of this pattern,” Twin Lakes resident Craig Hunter told Global Okanagan of the chances of flooding in 2019.
