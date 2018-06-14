Canada
June 14, 2018 5:07 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 5:14 pm

Twin Lakes residents want long-term flood solution

By Online journalist  Global News

Residents of Twin Lakes in the South Okanagan are hoping to find a permanent solution to prevent flooding issues.

Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News
Twin Lakes has receded two inches recently, but it’s still well above its normal waterline.

Residents are calling for a long-term solution, such as an outflow, to control lake levels. Nine properties are still on evacuation order.
“Seeing global issues, weather-wise, seeing this pattern of three years in a row, I’m leaning towards a continuance of this pattern,” Twin Lakes resident Craig Hunter told Global Okanagan of the chances of flooding in 2019.

Nine properties on Twin Lakes remain are still on evacuation order.

Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

