Global News at 11 Okanagan June 8 2018 9:25pm 02:39 Vernon gallery showcases local woodworking artisans Don Fortin is the owner and founder of DWF Gallery in Vernon. The gallery showcases unique hardwood pieces from a variety of local artisans including Don himself. Vernon woodworking gallery showcases handmade pieces from local artisans <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4264275/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4264275/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?