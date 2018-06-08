Vernon woodworking gallery showcases handmade pieces from local artisans

Don Fortin has been woodworking for about 20 years and has worn many hats. These include past president of the West Coast Woodworking Artisans Society and director of the Monashee Arts Council.

He’s also the founder and owner of DWF Gallery on Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon.

Established in 2001, the gallery showcases the work of Okanagan wood artisans. The gallery allows them to display their wares without investing in their own storefront.

READ MORE: Association gives boost to Okanagan artisans

Fortin considers himself a self-taught master. He got there through consistent and ongoing practice.

“I would say a good 10years until you really get a feel for what’s going on.”

Some of Fortin’s specialty items include custom boxes, live edge furniture and handcrafted wooden pens.

The work shop at the back of the gallery is equipped with all types of exotic woods including ziricote, pink ivory wood, cocobolo, quilted maple and dark wood African padauk.

READ MORE: Outdoor art exhibit celebrating Canada 150 in Kelowna

Fortin also provides woodworking workshops, teaching others to craft their own unique pieces.

Many of the one of a kind pieces on display at the gallery can be seen at https://dwfgallery.com/