The investigation into a destructive fire at a Kelowna condo complex fire is on hold because of safety concerns
It is a terrifying scenario—a fire rips through a condo building in the middle of the night while most residents are sound asleep. That’s the dangerous situation that unfolded in Kelowna Wednesday but luckily, everyone managed to get out alive. Now the attention turns to how and why the fire started in the first place. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the answer may not come for some time.