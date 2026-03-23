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Amazon has officially announced the dates for its upcoming Big Spring Sale, a weeklong shopping event featuring major discounts up to 40-50% off across popular categories like home, outdoor, fashion, beauty, and electronics. The seasonal sale is known for offering limited-time deals, daily deal drops, and deep discounts on spring essentials, making it one of the retailer’s biggest shopping events.

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2026?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2026 will run from Wednesday, March 25 through Tuesday, March 31. During the weeklong event, shoppers can expect thousands of deals across dozens of categories, with new discounts and limited-time offers dropping throughout the sale. Because deals change frequently, checking back each day during the event gives you a better chance to grab the biggest savings before items sell out. The Curator team will also be actively highlighting the very best finds from the Big Spring Sale to help you shop smarter.

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Do you need Amazon Prime to shop the Big Spring Sale?

No, a Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up before the sale begins to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

Amazon deals you can shop right now

You don’t have to wait until the Big Spring Sale begins to start saving. Check out these Amazon deals across categories like home, kitchen, beauty, tech and more.

Tech deals

40% off

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones These Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones deliver rich, immersive sound with Personalized Spatial Audio, lossless USB-C playback, and fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling or Transparency mode. With up to 40 hours of battery life, fast charging, and seamless compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, they’re built for all-day listening and crystal-clear calls. $279.94 on Amazon (was $469.95)

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31% off

DJI Mini 3 Drone Weighing under 249g, there’s no need to register the DJI Mini 3 drone, making it an ideal pick for beginner pilots. It captures stunning 4K HDR and vertical video that’s perfect for social media. And with an included screen-equipped controller, it has everything you need to get started. $415 on Amazon (was $599)

27% off

Google Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is all about helping users maximize their workouts. It lets you sync real-time heart rate data to compatible gym machines and track over 40 exercise modes. And with Active Zone Minutes and daily readiness insights, this tracker ensures every move counts toward the goals you create. $196 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Beauty & grooming deals

19% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The tool that changed the hair game, full stop. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. uses intelligent heat control and airflow to style hair from damp to done—curling, smoothing, and volumizing without extreme heat damage. Its lineup of attachments makes it endlessly versatile, whether you’re after a bouncy blowout or soft, undone waves. It’s an investment piece, but one that consistently delivers salon-worthy results at home. $599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

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21% off

Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body Streamline your grooming routine with a tool that truly does it all. The Philips OneBlade 360 trims, edges, and shaves with precision, thanks to its flexible blade that moves effortlessly along facial and body contours. It’s gentle on skin (no razor burn or nicks), efficient on all hair lengths, and ideal for everything from quick touch-ups to full grooming sessions. $54.95 on Amazon (was $69.99)

28% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara This viral mascara delivers sky-high length and buildable volume with zero clumping. The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara features a lightweight, flexible formula infused with bamboo extract and fibers to extend and define every lash—especially great for short, straight lashes that need extra lift and curl. $12.96 on Amazon (was $17.99)

42% off

Kitsch Wet Dry Detangling Brush A small upgrade that makes a big difference, this detangling brush glides through knots with minimal breakage—whether your hair is wet, dry, curly, or straight. Its flexible bristles are designed to reduce tension and pulling, making it especially great for fragile or post-shower strands. Toss it in your gym bag or keep it in the shower for an easy, everyday hair win. $11.19 on Amazon (was $21.99)

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Home deals

32% off

Ninja Ice Cream Maker Dessert lovers, consider this your new favourite kitchen gadget. The Ninja Ice Cream Maker takes the guesswork out of homemade treats with seven one-touch programs for everything from creamy gelato to refreshing sorbet. It’s surprisingly easy to use, compact enough for everyday kitchens, and perfect for experimenting with flavours you won’t find in stores. $268.8 on Amazon (was $299.99)

15% off

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock More than just an alarm clock, the Hatch Restore 3 is designed to completely rethink your sleep routine. It uses gradual sunrise lighting, calming soundscapes, and customizable wind-down cues to help you fall asleep faster and wake up more naturally. Ideal for anyone looking to cut down on phone use before bed, it turns your nightstand into a fully personalized sleep sanctuary. $229.99 on Amazon

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34% off

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser A minimalist’s dream, this cult-favourite porcelain diffuser elevates any space with fragrant, spa-like mist—and it blends in beautifully with décor. Crafted from high-quality matte ceramic, it offers 4-hour continuous or 8-hour intermittent ultrasonic aromatherapy, safely shuts off when water runs out, and fills rooms up to 500 square feet with soothing fragrance. Optional LED lighting adds a soft ambient glow, making it perfect for bedside tables, desks, or shelves, while a 1-year device warranty ensures peace of mind. $111.99 on amazon (was $159.99)

31% off

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker This sleek, space-saving Cuisinart bread maker features 12 preprogrammed options that automatically mix, knead, rise, and bake your dough to perfection. It offers three loaf sizes (up to 2 lb.) and three crust shades, giving you full control over every bake. With a 13-hour delay start, easy-to-read LED display, and a removable nonstick pan and paddle for quick cleanup, it’s designed for convenient, everyday use. $124.99 on Amazon (was $179.95)

38% off

Ninja Blender The Ninja Blast Max Cordless Personal Blender makes it easy to whip up smoothies, frozen drinks, and protein shakes anywhere with its powerful ice-crushing performance and portable Twist & Go 22 oz. vessel. With Auto-iQ programs, a leakproof sip lid, and a lightweight cordless design, it delivers quick, convenient blending at the touch of a button. $79.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

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22% off

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (White/Silver) Designed to keep your space comfortable and your air clean, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 automatically detects airborne particles and gases, capturing 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It heats or cools your room evenly while circulating purified air with 350° oscillation, so every corner feels fresh. $699.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

Kids & family deals

30% off

Barbie Dreamhouse The ultimate backdrop for imaginative play, the Barbie Dreamhouse is packed with interactive features that keep kids entertained for hours. From its three-story design to the iconic slide and over 75 accessories, it transforms everyday playtime into full-on storytelling mode—think pool parties, sleepovers, and endless doll adventures. $180.18 on Amazon (was $249.99)

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45% off

Mattel Games Blokus Strategy Board Game Simple to learn but surprisingly strategic, Blokus is the kind of game that keeps everyone hooked. Players take turns placing colourful pieces while trying to block opponents and claim as much space as possible. It’s fast-paced, visually engaging, and a great option for family game nights—especially since it’s accessible for players of all ages, including those who are colour-blind. $26.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)

21% off

Graco Modes Element Travel System A true all-in-one essential for new parents, this versatile travel system adapts as your child grows with three modes in one: infant car seat carrier, infant stroller, and toddler stroller. The reversible seat lets your little one face you for those early bonding moments or turn outward as they become more curious about the world. $499.97 on Amazon (was $629.99)

24% off

Melissa & Doug Food Groups This Melissa & Doug Food Groups wooden play set features 21 hand-painted food items and four sorting crates, giving kids a fun way to explore healthy eating and imaginative kitchen play. It’s a durable, educational toy that helps with sorting, counting, and nutrition basics, making it a great gift for children ages 3 to 6. $29.7 on Amazon (was $38.99)

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22% off

eufy Baby Monitor E21 Add-On Camera Designed to give parents total peace of mind, this high-tech add-on camera delivers crystal-clear 4K monitoring with impressive range and flexibility. A wide 330° pan, 60° tilt, and 8× zoom let you keep eyes on every corner of the room—day or night—while advanced night vision captures even the smallest movements, like your baby’s gentle breathing. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

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