Pillow talk: best pillows in Canada for every sleep style

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A good pillow is your ultimate comfort buddy and the foundation of better sleep. The right pillow supports proper spinal alignment, eases neck and shoulder pain, and helps you wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

But with options on the market (memory foam, down, cooling gel, etc.), how do you find the perfect pillow? The key is to choose a pillow that caters to your specific sleep style and personal needs, whether you’re a side sleeper dealing with neck pain or looking for cooling options to prevent overheating at night.

If you’ve been searching for ways to get deeper, better sleep, it might be time to upgrade your pillow. In this piece, we break down popular pillow filling materials, offer pillow care tips and share our top picks across categories from brands like Silk & Snow, Endy, Hush and more. Read on to find your perfect match!

Story continues below advertisement

What pillow filling is best?

The most popular pillow filling includes down, memory foam, latex, polyester-fill and cooling gel. The best pillow filling material ultimately depends on your sleep style and comfort preferences.

If you love a soft, luxurious feel, down and down alternative pillows offer that cloud-like plushness you’d get at a hotel. They’re light-weight, compressible and ideal for sleepers who prefer a softer surface.

For those dealing with neck pain and looking for extra support, memory foam is a popular choice. It contours to the head and neck, helping relieve pressure points.

Latex pillows offer similar support but often with a bouncier feel. They’re also praised for their durability and hypoallergenic properties. If you’re an eco-conscious consumer, natural latex is a greener alternative.

For hot sleepers, cooling gel-infused foam, breathable latex and natural materials like wool and buckwheat will be your best friends. These can help prevent overheating and regulate your body temperature throughout the night.

How often should you replace your pillow?

Most experts recommend replacing your pillow every one to two years. However, a pillow’s exact lifespan depends on its fill type and how well it’s maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweat, drool, oil from your skin and hair, and cosmetic residuals… All this unpleasant stuff gets absorbed by your pillow over time, which leads to yellowing, odours and bacterial buildup. So if you’ve noticed discolouration or unpleasant smells from your pillow, it’s time to let it go.

Pillow filling matter, too. Down and polyester pillows tend to wear out more quickly, while memory foam and latex materials generally last longer. That said, even the most durable, high-quality pillows lose their shape and support over time. If your pillow feels flat, lumpy or leaves you waking up stiffer than usual, consider it a sign that it’s due for retirement.

Best pillow for side sleepers: S&S Eco Soy Pillow

Side sleepers typically need higher loft and firmer support to keep their neck aligned with their spine. This Canadian-made memory foam pillow by Silk & Snow delivers just that. Crafted from soy-infused memory foam and wrapped in a TENCEL™ Lyocell cover, it offers a greener alternative to traditional memory foam, which often relies on petrochemicals.

Eco Soy Pillow Available in both soft and firm options, this pillow caters to different preferences: the soft version provides plush loft, while the firm option offers enhanced structure for those who prioritize support. The memory foam core maintains proper alignment, while the TENCEL™ Lyocell cover adds a layer of softness and breathability. $199 at Silk & Snow

Story continues below advertisement

Best pillow for back sleepers: Endy Memory Foam Pillow

Back sleepers need a pillow that provides balanced support to keep the head and neck aligned with the spine. A pillow that’s too high can push the head forward, while one that’s too flat won’t provide enough support. This charcoal-infused memory foam pillow from Endy contours to the head and neck without elevating them excessively.

Memory Foam Pillow The ventilated side panels promote airflow and a cooler night’s sleep, while the antimicrobial charcoal infusion helps whisk away moisture and keep the pillow feeling fresh. Made with hypoallergenic materials, it’s also a great option for those with sensitive skin. Still unsure? Endy offers a 60-night trial, so you can test it out risk-free. $125 at Endy

Best pillow for stomach sleepers: White Goose Down Pillow

Stomach sleepers should look for a low-loft, highly compressible pillow that allows the head to sink without straining the neck. Filled in Canada with loft goose down, this pillow by Canadian Down & Feather Company offers the soft, malleable feel front sleepers need.

Story continues below advertisement

White Goose Down Pillow Down is composed of airy clusters that compress easily under weight, creating that “sinky” sensation. This pillow is available in soft, medium and firm options. The soft version contains the least amount of fill, making it ideal for stomach sleepers who prefer a flatter profile. Plus, the 100% cotton shell and antimicrobial treatment help minimize irritants for added comfort. $142.5 on Amazon (was $190) $143 at Canadian Down & Feather Company (on sale until March 1)

Best pillow for neck pain: Coop Original Crescent Adjustable Pillow

For those struggling with neck pain, choosing the right pillow is essential for maintaining proper alignment and allowing muscles to relax overnight. Look for a pillow that offers targeted cervical support, but does not push the head too far forward when lying on your back. This Coop Home Original Adjustable pillow is designed with a crescent shape that gently cradles the shoulders and neck, promoting natural alignment.

Coop Home Goods Original Crescent Adjustable Pillow Its fully adjustable fill also allows you to add or remove fill to customize height and firmness to your preference. Filled with Coop’s Oomph™ blend, the pillow contours to the head and neck while maintaining support, making it ideal for those seeking relief from tension. $145.00 on Amazon

More Recommendations 13 best women’s swimsuits to shop in 2026

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $99.99

Cooling Pillows – $59.99

soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds – $199.99

Best pillow for allergies: Skylar+Owl Essential Pillow

For allergy-prone sleepers, it’s important to find a pillow designed to resist dust mites and allergens, helping prevent nighttime sneezing and respiratory issues. The Essential Pillow from Skylar+Owl is made with a con-clumping, antibacterial and hypoallergenic fill.

Essential Pillow The hypoallergenic microfibers duplicate the structure of down feathers while preventing clumping, maintaining the pillow’s shape and loft over time. The fill is also treated to prevent bacterial growth, making it ideal for those with allergies and sensitivities. This pillow comes in both soft and firm options, and it’s 100% Canadian made. $60.00 at Skylark+Owl

Best cooling pillow: Hush Hybrid Cooling Pillow

Overheating, night sweats, broken sleep… If you tend to run hot at night, breathable bedding can make a noticeable difference. A slight drop in body temperature helps signal deeper sleep, and hot sleepers need a little help from materials that dissipate heat. Crafted with Hush’s Active Cooling Technology, this Hybrid Adjustable Cooling Pillow is designed to regulate temperature and draw heat away from your body for more comfortable rest.

Story continues below advertisement

Hybrid Adjustable Cooling Pillow Its ergonomic shape promotes proper head and neck alignment, helping to reduce strain and improve overall sleep posture. Fully adjustable, this pillow allows you to customize the loft and firmness, making it a versatile option for hot sleepers across different sleep styles. $179 at Hush

Best budget pillow: Quilted White Goose Feather Pillow

Want a good night’s sleep without breaking the bank? This Quilted White Goose Feather Pillow from Canadian Down & Feather Company is our top pick for quality on a budget. Feather quills provide great support in pillows, while the diamond quilting shell creates a thicker, more cushiony shell than a traditional feather pillow.

Story continues below advertisement

Best luxury pillow: S&S Reserve Down Pillow

If you’re looking to treat yourself, the Reserve Down Pillow from Silk & Snow is a worthy investment. Filled with 100% white duck down, it delivers a plush, cloud-like feel with gentle, responsive support. Its gusseted construction helps the pillow maintain its loft and shape over time, so the softness doesn’t come at the expense of durability.

Reserve Down Pillow The down is also certified by the Responsible Down Standard, reflecting this Canadian brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing. While it sits at a higher price point, this pillow offers luxurious, elevated comfort with balanced support that promotes proper alignment. It’s a smart surge for those who prioritize sleep quality. $299 at Silk & Snow

You may also like:

Blackout Curtains for Bedroom – $25.49

Himalayan Glow White Salt Crystal Lamp – $57.99

Weighted Blanket – $49.99