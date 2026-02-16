The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To be perfectly frank, I didn’t think I would use my Dreame robot vacuum all that much when I first took it out of the box. On the exterior, it’s certainly an impressive-looking appliance — sleek, expensive-looking, and undeniably modern, but would I really ditch my handheld cordless and trusty Swiffer for this shiny upgrade (I’ve always been loyal to my Swiffer, after all)? To sum up my persistent thoughts: was it worth the investment, or was this merely a $500+ nice-to-have gadget? I decided to put it to the test as I lugged my new appliance onto the cherry hardwood floors of my home.

First step: figure out how to use this thing. After ensuring the rolling mop pads and soap were correctly in place, I filled up the clean water tank (there’s one for dirty water as well which you’ll want to dump and rinse it after every run). I downloaded the app and immediately put her to work mapping out my home. After watching this thing glide, wiggle and glaze across rooms, I’ve come to a verdict: she’s earned a forever spot in my home. Let’s break down some of the standout features.

Pros

• Suction power: The Dreame has a suction power of 10,000 Pa. That’s much higher than most basic robot vacuums, which often have suction in the 2,000–4,000 Pa range. More suction means better pickup of fine dust, crumbs, and pet hair. This was crucial for me. I shed a lot of hair, but you know who sheds even more? My 10-year-old 100 pound Alaskan Malamute (not that I’m pointing fingers). Together, there’s more airborne loose hairs floating around on a daily basis and stuck to every pair of black leggings I own than I’d care to admit. I’m happy to report there were no issues suctioning up hair and there was no tangled hair caught in the machine after the first run.

• Obstacle avoidance: It recognizes edges and obstacles in real time, reducing bumps, getting stuck, or accidentally knocking over objects. This is kind of an expected feature but still necessary to mention. It does a great job getting in between chair legs while avoiding table corners, couch edges, and other tight spots.

• Customizable settings: Using the app, you can customize what kind of clean you’d like (vacuum, mop or both), the intensity of the clean, and how dry wet or moist the cleaning will be. This was great for adjusting the cleaning to my exact needs, whether I wanted a gentle dust or a powerful scrub.

• App: I absolutely loved the convenience of quickly and easily controlling the robot from my phone. Spill in a specific room? No problem — just a few taps, and you’ve got the world’s most reliable, always-on maid handling it for you. I imagine this would be a godsend for those with small kids. The Dreame app also alerts you when it’s time to empty, refill, or clean components.

• Self-cleaning mop: After each mopping cycle, the DuoScrub mops automatically get a blow-dry in the base station, so you don’t have to hand-dry them.

• Scheduled cleaning: You can schedule cleans for specific times or days so the robot runs when it’s convenient — great for mornings before work or evenings.

• Auto-empty dust bin: The robot empties its vacuum dust directly into the base station’s bag, which only needs changing every 75 days or so.

Cons

• Price: At 599.99 on Amazon, this is certainly an investment appliance. But for a clean-freak like me, always having clean floors is incredible.I think any working professional or parent can easily justify the price for that little extra help around the house they truly deserve.

• Size: If you’re short on space and just need something that does the job, you may want to go for a more compact option. The Dreame is bigger than many basic robot vacuums because it isn’t just a vacuum — it’s a full cleaning system with extra hardware built into both the robot and its base station.

After the end of the first run with my Dreame, I was genuinely impressed: the floors looked cleaner than they had in weeks, and for the first time in ages, my Swiffer stayed tucked away in the closet. What started as mild curiosity quickly turned into genuine appreciation — this little robot isn’t just a vacuum, it’s a full cleaning assistant that anticipates your needs, navigates tight spaces, and keeps up with a household that’s constantly shedding, spilling, or scattering crumbs. The convenience of controlling it from my phone, scheduling cleanings around my own routine, and never worrying about tangled hair or wet mop maintenance has completely changed how I think about home cleaning. Yes, it’s an investment, but for anyone who values spotless floors without the daily grind, the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 feels less like a gadget and more like the kind of helper you didn’t know you couldn’t live without. I can honestly say, chores feel lighter, floors feel cleaner, and life feels just a little easier — and that, for me, is worth every penny.

