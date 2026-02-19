Send this page to someone via email

Great news: giving your space a whole new look doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive. We’ve rounded up the possibilities for every room in your home and you’ll be amazed how small changes can make a big impact. From high-quality affordable furniture from Article, to bathroom essentials from Aesop and more, these budget-friendly changes not only elevate your decor but also make your home feel fresh, inviting, and entirely new—no major renovations required.

Kitchen

Nature Bound Anywhere Sports This sleek stool is made from molded plastic and set atop black powder coated legs. Whether indoor or out, every bartop needs its perfect match. $159 at Article

Stone Faucet Mat This faucet mat is an eco-friendly tray made from diatomaceous earth that quickly absorbs water and keeps sinks dry. Its semi-circular design with non-slip rubber pads and grooves are practical while giving off a modern, nature-inspired aesthetic. $25.99 on Amazon

Bathroom

Moen Meena Chrome One-Handle Single Hole Modern Bathroom Sink Faucet This Moen sink faucet features a sleek chrome finish and single-handle design. It offers easy temperature control, meets standards for water efficiency, and comes with Moen’s limited lifetime warranty for durability and safety. $147.52 on Amazon

Irregular Wall Mirror For those who love organic shapes in home decor – this stunning gold-framed mirror adds personality and interest to any plain wall. $159.99 on Amazon

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash This gentle exfoliating hand wash from Aesop combines finely milled pumice with botanical extracts like vetiver root, petitgrain, and bergamot rind to cleanse and smooth hands while leaving a woody, earthy, and smoky aroma. $58 on Amazon

Living & dining room

Art3d Pre-Cut Wall Molding Set of 6 Want to elevate any plain wall? Molding is the answer. Designed for easy glue installation, this kit includes 3 top and 3 bottom panels, perfect for accenting living rooms, bedrooms, or hallways with professional-looking results. $101.39 on Amazon (was $110.99)

Wheat Field with Cypresses art print Vincent Van Gogh This neutral Vincent Van Gogh print is for those who love impressionist style classics. It’s framed and ready to hang, so all that’s left to decide is where in your home it will shine, whether above a reading nook, your living room sofa, or a bedroom wall. $113.00 at Simons

Ceramic Flower Vase If you’re in the market for the perfect finish touch to your living area, this ceramic vase features a handcrafted, rustic terracotta finish with a non-slip base. Its versatile farmhouse design complements a wide range of home decor styles, perfect for centerpieces, living rooms, or as a thoughtful gift. Just add fresh flowers. $49.99 on Amazon

Bedroom

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air! $159.99 on Amazon $127.99 at Vitruvi (was $159.99)

Percale Cotton Core Sheets Bundle Enjoy a sleep that’s customized to your comfort (and style) with this cotton sheet sleep bundle. Choose your favourite colours for the sheets, duvet and sham—and enjoy ten per cent off! $255.15 at Silk & Snow

