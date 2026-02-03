The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So you’re hosting the Super Bowl this year, but your current TV makes flung footballs look like blurry brown smudges. What you need is a display that can handle the high-speed motion of a spiral pass and a sound system that lets you hear the crunch of helmets hitting helmets like you’re sitting right on the sideline. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly apartment setup or a luxury OLED that lets you see every bead of sweat on Bad Bunny’s face during the halftime show, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV and soundbar deals–including picks from Hisense, Samsung and JBL–available for making the most of America’s biggest sports show.

The MVPs (Best overall)

Hisense 100-inch 65U88QG Mini-LED TV Hate motion blur? This is the TV for you. With a native 165Hz refresh rate, the Hisense U88QG ensures the ball stays crisp even during the most chaotic plays. And its Mini-LED PRO technology delivers 5,000 nits of peak brightness, meaning those bright stadium lights won’t wash out the picture. $4999.99 on Amazon (was $5499.99)

Samsung 55-Inch Q8F QLED TV The Quantum Dot tech in Samsung’s Q8F means it maintains 100 per cent colour accuracy even at the highest brightness levels. And Motion Xcelerator image processing leverages AI to estimate movement between frames, predicting where the ball is going to be a microsecond in advance to ensure a velvety smooth visual experience. $748 on Amazon (was $797.98)

LG 65-inch QNED70 TV Exclusive to Best Buy, this QNED model is the best way to get LG’s vaunted OLED tech without a card-cracking price tag. Its Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 upscales standard cable broadcasts to 4K—crucial for games that aren’t natively broadcast in Ultra HD. It’s a reliable, bright, and punchy performer, currently available for under $800. $799.99 at Best Buy Canada ($200 off)

Stadium Seaters (Best for big groups)

Samsung 75-Inch U7900 TV If size matters but price is a limiting factor, let us introduce you to the Samsung U7900. It has all the basic HDTV necessities, including HDR for a huge range of brights and darks, 4K upscaling to improve non-4K broadcasts, and vibrant colours courtesy of Samsung’s Crystal Processor. Plus, its sleek MetalStream design—inspired by the look and feel of aircraft—gives it a premium look that belies its mid-range price. $748 on Amazon (was $787)

Hisense 85-inch 85QD6QF QLED TV Unless you live in a mansion, this 85-inch TV will dominate most spaces you put it in. It’s a theatre-sized QLED experience priced well under a grand, and it performs surprisingly well, thanks largely to AI Smooth Motion technology, which reduces the trailing effect often seen on larger budget panels. It’ll make your house the permanent designated spot for every future playoff game. Buy on Amazon

Sony 85-inch BRAVIA 3 LED TV Sony’s BRAVIA 3 line excels at producing natural looking images, meaning it makes NFL turf look like actual grass. And its Google TV interface is super snappy, making it easy to flip between the game and your favourite streaming apps during boring halftime shows. This particular model is huge, measuring 85-inches from corner to corner. Your friends sitting at weird angles on the sectional will thank you. $1698 on Amazon (was $1798)

LG 97-Inch G5 OLED TV If you want the best picture on the planet (or at least as close as practicality allows), this could be it. The G5 OLED features Brightness Booster Max, which solves the OLEDs-are-too-dim problem some TV critics have had in the past. Self-lit pixels mean the blacks are basically perfect. And LG’s One Wall Design lets it hang flush against your drywall like a piece of art. If you’ve got any interior design loving football buddies, they’ll be drooling with envy. $29999.99 on Amazon (was $34999.99)

Value Players (Best budget picks)

Hisense 55-inch QD6QF QLED TV This is a great option for a secondary screen (think: bedroom, bathroom, kitchen) or small apartment TV. You’re getting QLED technology—colour saturation far superior to standard LED—for under $400, a deal that would have been unheard of just a couple of years ago. Built on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, it’s incredibly easy to use and even features voice control, which will come in handy when your fingers are covered in screamin’ hot wing sauce. $399.99 at Walmart Canada (was $599.99)

TCL 50-inch 50Q51K QLED TV TCL dominates the value sector thanks to models like the wonderfully low-priced 50Q51K. It includes Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, which is a geek-speak way of saying it makes the action look smoother than a cheap TV should. It’s a solid pick for small living rooms and mini man-cave setups. $348.00 at Walmart (was $428)

Soundbar Stars (Best audio add-ons)

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar If you struggle to hear what the refs are saying, this sleek soundbar should help. The Bose Smart Ultra features an A.I. Dialogue mode that uses machine learning to separate voices from background noise. Plus, its upward-firing speakers bounce sound off your ceiling to create an immersive, stadium-like atmosphere. $999.99 on Amazon (was $1149)

