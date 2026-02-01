Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re a die‑hard fan gearing up for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, planning to watch the game live on CTV, TSN, or DAZN in Canada, excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, or just eager to demolish a nacho tray with friends, we’ve curated a list of 12 essentials to enhance your game day experience! From entertaining games and thoughtful gifts to delicious snacks, these picks from SharkNinja, Philips and more are designed to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration.

Foodie essentials

Football Theme Party Supplies What’s a party without decorations? Set the tone for the game with this pack, suitable for 20 people, including a football banner, plates, napkins, tablecloth, and more. Buy on Amazon

Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set Looking for a host gift? This hot sauce and barbecue set comes complete with Sweet Chili wing sauce, Smoky Bourbon BBQ sauce, Mexican Style hot sauce, and more. $39.99 on Amazon

2 Pack Taco Holder, Stainless Steel Taco Stand Tacos are a Super Bowl staple, but serving them can be tricky. This pack of holders makes it easy for those tacos to stay right side up. $34.99 on Amazon

Chefman Electric Warming Tray This family-size electric warming tray lets you actually sit down to watch Travis Kelce do his thing rather than fuss over keeping your artichoke dip warm. $99.99 on Amazon

Prepara Storage Container No more storing the pit in the guacamole or carefully pressing the plastic down on the popular dish—this airtight container takes the guesswork out of keeping your guacamole fresh. $53.42 on Amazon

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine The Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine quickly blends icy beverages with smooth, refreshing results, perfect for parties and hot summer days. $449.99 on Amazon

Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set Get ready to receive comments about how cute this ceramic chip and dip set is. The football dip part is removable, making it easier to refill the salsa. Buy on Amazon

Entertainment essentials

Mattel Games UNO Super Bowl LVII Card Game Inspired by NFL Got some kids who want to be part of the party but don’t actually like to watch football? Hand them this NFL-themed card game so they can have their own fun. $27.37 on Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Upgrade your Super Bowl viewing experience with this ultra-immersive soundbar. Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace deliver immersive surround sound, while A.I. Dialogue Mode ensures crystal-clear commentary—ready for the big game! It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in. $549.99 at Best Buy (was $609.99)

24 Pieces American Football Photo Booth Props This 24-piece football photo booth props set includes themed cutouts like footballs, helmets, bowties, and glasses, perfect for Super Bowl, tailgate, or sports-themed parties. Made from thick cardstock with wooden dowel sticks, these easy-to-assemble props create fun, shareable photos for both kids and adults. $14.99 on Amazon

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs Set the perfect game-day vibe with this 3-pack of Philips Hue smart LED bulbs. With 16 million colour choices, transform your space from a cozy lounge to a stadium-like atmosphere. Sync with a Hue Bridge for ultimate smart lighting control. $99.99 at Best Buy (was $168.99)

