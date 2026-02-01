SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 12 essentials

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted February 1, 2026 3:00 am
1 min read
Chips, salty snacks, football and Beer on a table. View image in full screen
Make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a die‑hard fan gearing up for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, planning to watch the game live on CTV, TSN, or DAZN in Canada, excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, or just eager to demolish a nacho tray with friends, we’ve curated a list of 12 essentials to enhance your game day experience! From entertaining games and thoughtful gifts to delicious snacks, these picks from SharkNinja, Philips and more are designed to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration.

 

Foodie essentials

Football Theme Party Supplies
What’s a party without decorations? Set the tone for the game with this pack, suitable for 20 people, including a football banner, plates, napkins, tablecloth, and more.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set
Looking for a host gift? This hot sauce and barbecue set comes complete with Sweet Chili wing sauce, Smoky Bourbon BBQ sauce, Mexican Style hot sauce, and more.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

2 Pack Taco Holder, Stainless Steel Taco Stand
Tacos are a Super Bowl staple, but serving them can be tricky. This pack of holders makes it easy for those tacos to stay right side up.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Chefman Electric Warming Tray
This family-size electric warming tray lets you actually sit down to watch Travis Kelce do his thing rather than fuss over keeping your artichoke dip warm.
$99.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Prepara Storage Container
No more storing the pit in the guacamole or carefully pressing the plastic down on the popular dish—this airtight container takes the guesswork out of keeping your guacamole fresh.
$53.42 on Amazon

 

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine
The Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine quickly blends icy beverages with smooth, refreshing results, perfect for parties and hot summer days.
$449.99 on Amazon

 

Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set
Get ready to receive comments about how cute this ceramic chip and dip set is. The football dip part is removable, making it easier to refill the salsa.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Football Squares Pool Board – $36.28

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker – $41.56

Solotour Cooler Box – $139.99

More Recommendations

 

Entertainment essentials

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV
Catch all the action on this 50-inch LED smart TV. With automatic game mode activation, it minimizes input lag and latency, delivering unbeatable gaming performance—an absolute essential for game day.
Buy on Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy

 

Superbowl essentials
Mattel Games UNO Super Bowl LVII Card Game Inspired by NFL
Got some kids who want to be part of the party but don’t actually like to watch football? Hand them this NFL-themed card game so they can have their own fun.
$27.37 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Super Bowl 2025 essentials
Bose Smart Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Upgrade your Super Bowl viewing experience with this ultra-immersive soundbar. Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace deliver immersive surround sound, while A.I. Dialogue Mode ensures crystal-clear commentary—ready for the big game! It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in.
$549.99 at Best Buy (was $609.99)

 

24 Pieces American Football Photo Booth Props
This 24-piece football photo booth props set includes themed cutouts like footballs, helmets, bowties, and glasses, perfect for Super Bowl, tailgate, or sports-themed parties. Made from thick cardstock with wooden dowel sticks, these easy-to-assemble props create fun, shareable photos for both kids and adults.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Super Bowl 2025
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs
Set the perfect game-day vibe with this 3-pack of Philips Hue smart LED bulbs. With 16 million colour choices, transform your space from a cozy lounge to a stadium-like atmosphere. Sync with a Hue Bridge for ultimate smart lighting control.
$99.99 at Best Buy (was $168.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Stainless Steel Avocado Cuber and Dicer Tool – $23.53

100% Compostable 12 oz. Paper Bowls – $24.99

Ecozy Countertop Ice Machine – $159.99

