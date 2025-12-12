Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Short on time but want to impress? From Dermalogica to SharkNinja, Quai, Tatcha, and more, we’ve rounded up last-minute beauty gifts that feel thoughtful and luxe—covering everything from must-have skincare to on-trend makeup. Read on to discover the must-have glam gifts this holiday season.

OUAI Gift Set Get your hands on this exclusive holiday set from OUAI, featuring detox shampoo, anti-frizz cream, leave-in conditioner, and St. Barts scalp & body scrub to keep hair and skin healthy and smooth on the go. The set combines travel-friendly sizes with frizz control, detoxifying, and moisturizing benefits. Buy on Amazon

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo For anyone dreaming of gorgeous hair (who isn’t?), the Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo is a top pick. It delivers luxurious repair, intense hydration, and renewed strength, leaving hair soft, shiny, and healthy-looking. $66 on Amazon

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask with Under-Eye Cooling The Shark CryoGlow mask combines clinically tested iQLED light therapy with InstaChill cold technology, offering four targeted treatments for anti-aging, acne clearing, skin radiance, and under-eye tightening. Unlike typical LED masks, it delivers precise, deep-penetrating energy and adjustable cooling for visible results starting with just one use. $499.99 on Amazon

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit If you’re looking for professional-grade skincare – this kit from Dermalogica makes a perfect gift and is a great way to test out the brand’s popular products, featuring precleanse, face wash, face exfoliator, and moisturizer to gently wash away impurities, polish dead skin, and reveal a smooth, glowing complexion for combination skin. $59.5 on Amazon

Naturium The Viral Lip Trio The Viral Lip Trio from Naturium includes three phyto-glow lip balms in Clear, Petal, and Jam, enriched with shea butter, cupuaçu butter, and plant squalane to deeply nourish, hydrate, and give lips a silky, glossy, dewy finish, all in a vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested formula. $20.92 on Amazon

DREAME AirStyle Pro 7-in-1 Hair Styler Getting voluminous blowouts no longer requires expensive trips to the salon (rejoice!). The Dreame AirStyle Pro comes with 7 attachments and has airflow technology so you can blow dry and style your hair at home without the heat damage of regular curling irons. A tool that can do it all – this one’s likely on every hair-lover’s holiday wish-list. $499.99 on Amazon

Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum with Vanilla + Vetiver A captivating scent is always a thoughtful gift, and this Henry Rose perfume stands out in any collection. Infused with vanilla bean, its warm, sweet, and subtly spicy aroma is irresistibly alluring, enriched with notes of vanilla, musk, and sandalwood. $165 at Sephora

Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set Whether it’s for mom, a sister or girlfriend – any woman will appreciate the gift of glow, especially during the dry winter months. The Starter Ritual Set from Tatcha features the (practically famous) Dewy Skin Cream, The Dewy Serum, The Essence, and The Rice Wash. Ultra hydration? Yes, please! $98 on Amazon

Three Ships - Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Eye Masks It’s the holy grail beauty gift for those who could use a little eye area refresh. The Three Ships Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Eye Masks are biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free under-eye patches designed to depuff, hydrate, and refresh delicate skin, while brightening dark circles and reducing puffiness with red algae and avocado extract. $44 on Amazon

