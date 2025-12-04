7 affordable gifts that pet parents will rave about

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The number of dogs and dog owners in Canada keeps increasing, and our bonds with our pups are just getting stronger. I adopted my own rescue pup Clutch in 2022, and was so floored by what she brought into my life that earlier this year, I created a podcast about the relationships between human and pets called Furball Confidential. That bond is why holiday gifts for the grandkids are increasingly becoming presents and stocking stuffers for the grand-dog. Or maybe you’re going to a holiday party thrown by a devoted dog mom or dad (or new one) and want to bring a pup-friendly gift. It can be stressful to decide what to get, especially if you’re not a dog person yourself. So Clutch and I thought we would throw together a list of some things that are thoughtful, useful, won’t break the bank–and all Canadian. Most importantly, everything on this list is Clutch-approved.

Omega Tricky Ball This was the first enrichment toy gifted to me when I officially adopted Clutch, and Clutch still can’t get enough of it. I mean, what’s not to love? It dispenses treats as she noses it around. It’s got lots of little indents on it that I think are supposed to make it more appealing and stimulating. All I know, is Clutch still gets a lot of fun and distraction out of this little ball, and it’s held up. $12.99 at Chewy

JUMP! Foam Squeaker Stick This is another great one for maximum fun and longevity, and big squeak factor. I bought this for Clutch on a whim at our local Pet Valu and it’s been a huge winner. Clutch loves to chomp and squeak–on repeat. We have had two of them over four years, which is pretty good considering the price–and Clutch’s propensity for destroying toys quickly. $13.99 at PetValu

JUMP! Dental Squeaker Ball Clutch can almost guarantee you that any dog on the receiving end of this ball will be barking with joy. She cannot overestimate how much she LOVES this toy, which comes with a mighty squeak that she has managed to very quickly de-squeak. That can sometimes take the fun out of a toy–but not this one. It still has a satisfying wheeze that keeps Clutch chomping on it for hours at a time. She’s even been known to bring it on walks and carry it in her mouth proudly the entire way. You will not get greater bang for your buck than this little gem. $5.19 at PetValu

How My Dog Saved My Life This is more for the dog’s human. Written by fellow dog lover Cate Cochran, it chronicles more than 30 stories of people whose dogs have often quite literally saved their lives. It’s a beautiful tribute to a beautiful bond, and a beautiful gift for any dog lover. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Crumps' Naturals Sweet Potato Chews Clutch is gluten-free and so we have a lot of single-ingredient treats around our place, and these guys are the top of our list for a hearty snack. They’re pretty meaty, and take Clutch, an enthusiastic eater, a little while to get through. I leave one of these with her every time I leave the house, and it’s a part of our routine now. If the pup in your life has dietary restrictions, these are a great bet. $8.5 on Amazon (was $10.2) $8.50 at Chewy

Born to Run Paw Wax I discovered this stuff when Clutch was having trouble with the salt on her paws in winter – and hated the boots I bought her. I actually couldn’t believe that a balm or wax could be so effective, but it’s really worked for her. Plus, it doesn’t stain, and added bonus, it smells minty delicious and feels lovely on human hands, too! $19.79 on Amazon

Earth Rated Poop Bags and Dispenser Look, I know poop bags don’t sound exciting. They’re not. But they are very handy, and so is having a dispenser as a dog owner. But not all poop bags are created equally, and these ones are quality. (As an aside, I swear by the Earth Rated wipes too.) They’re all eco-friendly, and the company is based in Montreal. $29.99 on Amazon (was $38.99) $39.98 at Chewy

