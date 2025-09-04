Cat parent essentials: Food, litter & more for a happy, healthy kitty

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cats bring so much joy into our homes—from their quirky personalities to the comfort of a cozy purr at the end of the day. But being a good cat parent means making sure they’re healthy, comfortable, and cared for with the right essentials. Whether you’ve got a playful kitten or a wise senior (like my own cat, Malee, who’s turning 17 this month!), this is a great time to stock up on the everyday items you need and make small upgrades that improve your cat’s life.
Nutritious Food for Every Cat
Cats can be particular about their meals, and finding the right food is important for both their happiness and health.
Litter Solutions Made Easier
A fresh, well-maintained litter box is essential for both you and your cat. Choosing the right litter makes a big difference in odor control and cleanup.
A Place to Climb, Scratch & Relax
Cats naturally love to climb, perch, and scratch — it keeps them active and helps them feel secure. Providing a dedicated spot for these activities also helps protect your furniture – their nails will have somewhere else to go instead of your beautiful sofa.
The Bottom (fe)Line
Caring for your cat is about more than food and litter — it’s about creating a healthy, happy environment where they can thrive. With nourishing meals, an easy-to-maintain litter setup, and a place to scratch and lounge, you’re giving your cat the comfort and care they deserve.
And when you can pick up these essentials while they’re on sale, it’s the perfect time to stock up. Because a happy cat truly makes for a happier home.
