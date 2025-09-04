Cat parent essentials: Food, litter & more for a happy, healthy kitty

Send this page to someone via email

Cats bring so much joy into our homes—from their quirky personalities to the comfort of a cozy purr at the end of the day. But being a good cat parent means making sure they’re healthy, comfortable, and cared for with the right essentials. Whether you’ve got a playful kitten or a wise senior (like my own cat, Malee, who’s turning 17 this month!), this is a great time to stock up on the everyday items you need and make small upgrades that improve your cat’s life.

Nutritious Food for Every Cat

Cats can be particular about their meals, and finding the right food is important for both their happiness and health.

Merrick Purrfect Bistro GF Variety Pack The Merrick Purrfect Bistro Grain-Free Poultry Variety Pack (up to 20% off right now) is a great option for cats who enjoy pâté. Each can is crafted with deboned chicken, turkey, or duck as the main ingredient, and the grain-free recipes are made with natural ingredients that cats love. Stocking up during a sale ensures you’ll always have a nutritious option on hand. $23.09 on Amazon (was $31.22)

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Fortiflora Powdered Cat Probiotics For cats with sensitive stomachs, the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora can be incredibly helpful. These probiotic packets support digestive health, regulate bowel movements, and can even encourage appetite in picky eaters. I started using this with Malee a a while back after the vet recommended it and noticed a real difference in her comfort and regularity. $33.73 on Amazon (was $42.49)

Litter Solutions Made Easier

A fresh, well-maintained litter box is essential for both you and your cat. Choosing the right litter makes a big difference in odor control and cleanup.

Tidy Cats Cat Litter Tidy Cats Lightweight Free & Clean Unscented Litter is powered by activated charcoal for long-lasting odor control (up to 21 days). It’s 50% lighter than traditional litter, easy to carry, and 99.9% dust-free, which makes cleanup much less messy. $29.99 on Amazon (was $36.47)

Amazon Basics No-Mess Hooded Enclosed Cat Litter Box Pair it with the No-Mess Hooded Enclosed Cat Litter Box for extra privacy and a cleaner space. The hood helps contain litter inside the box, the swinging door gives your cat easy access, and the smooth, stain-resistant material makes it simple to clean. You can also add a carbon filter for even more odor protection. $69.99 on Amazon

A Place to Climb, Scratch & Relax

Cats naturally love to climb, perch, and scratch — it keeps them active and helps them feel secure. Providing a dedicated spot for these activities also helps protect your furniture – their nails will have somewhere else to go instead of your beautiful sofa.

Amazon Basics Cat Tree The Indoor Cat & Kittens Multi-Level Climbing Activity Tower is a wonderful addition to any home. It features three sturdy jute-wrapped scratching posts, a soft elevated bed for lounging, and a compact base that fits easily into a corner. At just under three feet tall, it gives your cat the perfect lookout spot and a cozy retreat of their own. $69.99 on Amazon (was $89.7)

The Bottom (fe)Line

Caring for your cat is about more than food and litter — it’s about creating a healthy, happy environment where they can thrive. With nourishing meals, an easy-to-maintain litter setup, and a place to scratch and lounge, you’re giving your cat the comfort and care they deserve.

And when you can pick up these essentials while they’re on sale, it’s the perfect time to stock up. Because a happy cat truly makes for a happier home.

