The Curator

Bring on the dog days with these paw-some picks

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted May 7, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Best pet essentials View image in full screen
From daybeds and hipster collars to chewy toys.
Whether your four-legged bestie is a homebody at heart, a camp-friendly adventure beast or a take-me-everywhere pampered princess, chances are there’s a daybed, hipster collar or Chewy Vuitton toy that’ll fit their fancy (and yours, too!). Read on for the most paw-some pet picks.

 

Fluffy Dog Bed
I love a good checkerboard. Made from high density foam and machine washable, this hipster bed is designed for short kings up to 25lbs.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

 

Dopedio Elevated Dog Bed
Perfect for home as well as ‘ruffing it’ in the wild, a cot-slash-hammock like this one requires no tools for assembly and stows your pet safely and comfortably off the ground.
$39.92 on Amazon (was $49.9)

 

Dog Car Seat
Clearly for the bar star. Accommodating pets up to 44 lbs, this attachable car seat has a zip-off cover that you can toss in the wash.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

 

Earth Rated (A Canadian Company) Pet Grooming Wipes
Canadian-made and certified hypoallergenic, these durable wipes can be used anywhere on your pet (also: ew).
$12.99 on Amazon
Pearhead Pawrcuterie Board Dog Toys
So no one feels left out when it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.
$18.51 on Amazon

 

Carllg Dog Chew Toys
A corn on the cob chew toy that safely doubles as a toothbrush = genius.
$15.82 on Amazon

 

Dog Puzzle Toys
All that and a bag of chips! Fill the pockets of these Rustle Potato Chips with treats, stash them back in the crinkle-sounding bag – then watch them go to work.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)
SCRUBIT Dog Lick Pad
A clever distraction tool, this lick mat has heavy duty suction cups on the reverse, making it a mood booster for dog showers and groom time.
$18.81 on Amazon

 

5' Strong Dog Leash
Given that I am usually holding a phone and 48 other items in my hands when I walk my Greta, a padded handle is manicure-friendly (and no wrist burn). Extra points for the quick-to-identify candy pink hue.
$11.94 on Amazon (was $12.99)
Waterproof Dog Collar
I have owned this exact waterproof collar and leash combo for years, and they are indestructible. And why not jump on the buttercup bandwagon in mellow yellow?
$20 on Amazon

 

Waterproof Dog Leash
And while you’re at it, give the matching dog leash a try!
$25 on Amazon

 

Love Dream Bowtie Dog Collar
Crank things up a notch with a detachable Velcro bow tie! Available in 22 shades, this quick-release collar is also super soft around the neck – and red carpet ready.
$22.39 on Amazon
Silicone Bead Collar
Waterproof, non toxic and countless colour combos from which to choose.
$25.5 on Amazon

 

Tick Remover Tool Kit
Not sexy, but vital.
$18.95 on Amazon

 

Dog Stairs for Small Dogs
Imagine trying to hit the top bunk with no ladder? Dog stairs make life easy for low riders.
$59.99 on Amazon
