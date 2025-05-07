Bring on the dog days with these paw-some picks

Send this page to someone via email

Whether your four-legged bestie is a homebody at heart, a camp-friendly adventure beast or a take-me-everywhere pampered princess, chances are there’s a daybed, hipster collar or Chewy Vuitton toy that’ll fit their fancy (and yours, too!). Read on for the most paw-some pet picks.

Fluffy Dog Bed I love a good checkerboard. Made from high density foam and machine washable, this hipster bed is designed for short kings up to 25lbs. $39.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Dopedio Elevated Dog Bed Perfect for home as well as ‘ruffing it’ in the wild, a cot-slash-hammock like this one requires no tools for assembly and stows your pet safely and comfortably off the ground. $39.92 on Amazon (was $49.9)

Dog Car Seat Clearly for the bar star. Accommodating pets up to 44 lbs, this attachable car seat has a zip-off cover that you can toss in the wash. $45.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Pearhead Pawrcuterie Board Dog Toys So no one feels left out when it’s 5 o’clock somewhere. $18.51 on Amazon

Carllg Dog Chew Toys A corn on the cob chew toy that safely doubles as a toothbrush = genius. $15.82 on Amazon

Dog Puzzle Toys All that and a bag of chips! Fill the pockets of these Rustle Potato Chips with treats, stash them back in the crinkle-sounding bag – then watch them go to work. $20.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

SCRUBIT Dog Lick Pad A clever distraction tool, this lick mat has heavy duty suction cups on the reverse, making it a mood booster for dog showers and groom time. $18.81 on Amazon

5' Strong Dog Leash Given that I am usually holding a phone and 48 other items in my hands when I walk my Greta, a padded handle is manicure-friendly (and no wrist burn). Extra points for the quick-to-identify candy pink hue. $11.94 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Waterproof Dog Collar I have owned this exact waterproof collar and leash combo for years, and they are indestructible. And why not jump on the buttercup bandwagon in mellow yellow? $20 on Amazon

Waterproof Dog Leash And while you’re at it, give the matching dog leash a try! $25 on Amazon

Love Dream Bowtie Dog Collar Crank things up a notch with a detachable Velcro bow tie! Available in 22 shades, this quick-release collar is also super soft around the neck – and red carpet ready. $22.39 on Amazon

Silicone Bead Collar Waterproof, non toxic and countless colour combos from which to choose. $25.5 on Amazon

Dog Stairs for Small Dogs Imagine trying to hit the top bunk with no ladder? Dog stairs make life easy for low riders. $59.99 on Amazon

