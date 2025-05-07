Bring on the dog days with these paw-some picks

By Susie Wall
Whether your four-legged bestie is a homebody at heart, a camp-friendly adventure beast or a take-me-everywhere pampered princess, chances are there’s a daybed, hipster collar or Chewy Vuitton toy that’ll fit their fancy (and yours, too!). Read on for the most paw-some
pet picks.
I love a good checkerboard. Made from high density foam and machine washable, this hipster bed is designed for short kings up to 25lbs.
Perfect for home as well as ‘ruffing it’ in the wild, a cot-slash-hammock like this one requires no tools for assembly and stows your pet safely and comfortably off the ground.
Clearly for the bar star. Accommodating pets up to 44 lbs, this attachable car seat has a zip-off cover that you can toss in the wash.
Canadian-made and certified hypoallergenic, these durable wipes can be used anywhere on your pet (also: ew).
So no one feels left out when it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.
A corn on the cob chew toy that safely doubles as a toothbrush = genius.
All that and a bag of chips! Fill the pockets of these Rustle Potato Chips with treats, stash them back in the crinkle-sounding bag – then watch them go to work.
A clever distraction tool, this lick mat has heavy duty suction cups on the reverse, making it a mood booster for dog showers and groom time.
Given that I am usually holding a phone and 48 other items in my hands when I walk my Greta, a padded handle is manicure-friendly (and no wrist burn). Extra points for the quick-to-identify candy pink hue.
I have owned this exact waterproof collar and leash combo for years, and they are indestructible. And why not jump on the buttercup bandwagon in mellow yellow?
And while you’re at it, give the matching dog leash a try!
Crank things up a notch with a detachable Velcro bow tie! Available in 22 shades, this quick-release collar is also super soft around the neck – and red carpet ready.
Waterproof, non toxic and countless colour combos from which to choose.
Imagine trying to hit the top bunk with no ladder? Dog stairs make life easy for low riders.
