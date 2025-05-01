SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Your 2025 guide to stress-free pet parenting

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 1, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
Ultimate guide for pet parents View image in full screen
From grooming must-haves and clever feeders to stylish pet accessories.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

May is National Pet Month—a time to celebrate the unconditional love, slobbery kisses and tail wags our animal companions bring into our lives. But let’s face it: being a pet parent isn’t always a walk in the park. From fur-covered furniture to unpredictable feeding schedules, it takes the right tools to keep things running smoothly. That’s why we’ve put together the ultimate guide to pet parenting essentials. Whether you’re looking for grooming must-haves, clever feeders or stylish accessories, these picks are designed to make life easier (and more fun!) for you and your four-legged, feathered or scaled sidekick.

 

Best pet bedding

Harry Barker Market Stripe Lounger
This isn’t just a dog bed—it’s a designer lounge for your pup. With plush chipped memory foam and a soft arched backrest, it’s the perfect spot for curling up, stretching out or simply looking adorable while snoozing.
$176.64 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

PAWZ Road Cat Tunnel
Part cozy cave, part play palace, this ultra-soft cat tunnel wraps your kitty in plush comfort. The donut ring doubles as a private nap spot and a hide-and-pounce playground, with a hanging ball toy for bonus entertainment. It even reconfigures into S-shapes or separates for fun in multiple rooms.
$48.99 on Amazon

 

Anchor Hocking Goldfish Bowl
Give your child’s first fish a cozy, stylish home with this all-glass bowl. The see-through design offers a full view of their new underwater friend, making it perfect for curious young pet parents.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

Ferplast Hamsterville Hamster Habitat Cage
With several wooden levels connected by mini ladders and ramps, Hamsterville turns every day into an adventure for your little friend. This thoughtfully designed space supports healthy movement and curious play. Bonus: the liquid-resistant shelves make cleanup a breeze.
$268.14 at Wayfair
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best pet toys

Harry Barker Rubber Bone
Built for bite-happy pups, this durable rubber toy satisfies your dog’s natural urge to chew while helping keep their teeth clean and healthy. Whether they’re a gentle nibbler or a determined gnawer, this toy can take it. When playtime is over, just toss it in the dishwasher or give it a quick rinse.
$17.9 on Amazon

 

Bird Perch
Made from natural wood and metal hooks, this bird perch and swing set is designed with your feathered friend’s safety in mind. Sturdy and stable, it’s easy to assemble and fits perfectly in any birdcage.
$16.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cheerble Interactive Cat Toy
No more chasing your cat’s toy under the couch! The Cheerble Ball works best on wood floors, tile, low-pile carpet and even in small spaces like cardboard boxes. Plus, with its built-in intelligent motion sensor, it automatically reverses when it bumps into something.
$22.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Prevue Hendryx Nature's Hideaway Grass Tunnel Toy
Designed to satisfy your small pet’s need to dig, hide and create, this activity centre lets them engage in their natural behaviours, promoting both mental and physical well-being. It’s more than just a home—it’s an adventure.
$13.83 on Amazon

 

Best pet grooming

OUAI Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo
Your pup deserves the best, and Fur Bébé is here to deliver. This dog shampoo hydrates, cleanses and adds a beautiful shine to your furry friend’s coat. No more dog smell, just soft, shiny fur that’s begging for attention.
$43.5 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Earth Rated Dog Grooming Wipes
Say goodbye to muddy paws and stinky fur. These textured dog wipes are the perfect everyday solution for keeping your dog clean and smelling amazing, thanks to a soothing lavender scent. Bonus: Earth Rated is a Canadian company!
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Whisker City® Short-Medium Hair Deshedding Cat Tool
Whisker City Short-Medium Hair Deshedding Cat Tool
Tired of kitty hair everywhere? The Whisker City Deshedding Tool is designed to tackle shedding by removing loose undercoat hair in no time. Get ready to keep your cat’s coat sleek and tidy.
$31.99 at PetSmart

 

Full Cheeks™ Small Pet Precision Nail Trimmer
Full Cheeks Small Pet Precision Nail Trimmer
If cutting your small pet’s nails is scary for you, these precision nail trimmers will help make the experience a breeze. Designed for small paws and delicate nails, this trimmer ensures a precise cut every time.
$8.49 at PetSmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Crumps’ Naturals Mini Trainers Freeze Dried Beef Liver – $8.99

Nature’s Miracle Advanced Stain and Odour Eliminator – $11.99

Aquarium Hideaway Rock Cave – $12.99

Dog Waste Disposal System – $22.38

Vetnique Dentabliss Finger Mitt Dental Wipes – $29.99

Harry Barker Welcome Home Pet Bundle – $315

 

Best pet accessories

Harry Barker Cat Scratcher
Crafted with premium fleece and sturdy wicker, this scratching post offers the perfect balance of stability and comfort for your cat. It’s designed to withstand all your cat’s playful antics–and it’ll complement the aesthetic in your home.
$106.82 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

BABELIO Metal Dog Gate
Designed with your fur baby’s safety in mind, this extra wide gate fits doorways, hallways and stairs ranging from 29 to 48 inches wide and stands at a secure 28 inches high. The double-lock mechanism allows pet parents (aka you) to unlock and lift the gate with one hand.
$132.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

VETRESKA Dog Poop Bag Dispenser with Coffee Scented Waste Bags
These coffee scented poop bags are the ultimate way to help mask unpleasant odours while keeping you in a cheerful mood during your strolls. Now you can walk your pup without the worry of stinky situations.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Portable Leisure Outing Pet Bolster
Whether you’re on a road trip or relaxing at home, this bed provides your dog with a cozy retreat. It’s designed to offer comfort and a sense of security, no matter where you and your furry friend embark.
$101.99 at Funny Fuzzy
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best pet feeders

Automatic Cat Feeder
With this automatic feeder, your feline friend can enjoy meals on time, whether you’re home or away. No more rushing to refill their food bowl–this feeder holds up to 3L of kibble, providing up to 15 days of hassle-free feeding.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Elevated Dog Food Water Bowl
With a cute, modern, minimalistic aesthetic, these elevated bowls add a touch of sophistication to your canine companion’s meal time. The splash-proof guard prevents spills, while the non-slip rubber feet keep the bowls steady during eating,
$41.79 on Amazon (was $43.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Automatic Bird Feeder
The water dispenser can be easily attached to both external and internal cage setups without the need for tools. Plus, it’s a breeze to disassemble and clean, making maintenance simple and stress-free.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Ycozy Automatic Fish Feeder
Set your fish feeding schedule with ease. Choose from eight, 12, or 24 hours for automatic feeding. Press the corresponding button, and the feeder will dispense food at your chosen interval. You can also manually feed your fish at any time.
$31.99 on Amazon

 

Best pet tech

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Cleaning just got easier with this ultra-light vacuum design–perfect for tackling those high-traffic areas and sneaky spills in small spaces. The removable nozzle makes rinsing and dirt removal a breeze. Plus, the 20-foot cord gives you all the freedom you need to reach those tricky spots.
$119.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Motion Activated Automatic Cat Laser
This isn’t just any laser toy—it’s a random trajectory laser that moves unpredictably, just like the hunt in the wild. Thanks to its built-in dual motors, it keeps your feline friend on their paws, always chasing the next dot of light.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Sunbeam The Little Sonic Handheld Egg
Sunbeam The Little Sonic Handheld Egg
Tired of the constant barking? Meet your new best friend! The Little Sonic Egg is here to help your pup stay calm and collected. With just a simple push of a button, this magical egg emits an ultrasonic sound that only your dog can hear, stopping unwanted barking in its tracks.
$29.99 at PetSmart

 

Furbo 360° Pet Camera
The Furbo 360° Dog Camera is the perfect way to stay connected to your pet, no matter where you are. Watch, speak and reward your pup with ease, all through one amazing device.
$189 on Amazon (was $264)
Story continues below advertisement

 

I’m Feline Good Cat Ceramic Bowl – $22.47

Pawfume Premium Dog Grooming Spray – $19.95

1 Pack 3 Puppy Blankets – $17.99

Boxie Unscented 30 Day Odour Control Clumping Clay – $27.99

Pet Car Seat Cover – $29.80

BestPet Black 4 Wheels Pet Stroller – $67.99

