Christmas 2025 decor you’ll be seeing everywhere

It’s that time – the period just before the most wonderful time of the year – and whether you’re your family’s resident Clarke W. Griswold, or someone with a more minimalist palette – you may already be thinking about how to strike those holiday notes and summon the best of the season with the perfect Christmas decor. Holiday decor trends for the 2025 season feature something for everyone; from rustic colours and elements, to moody jewel tones with pastel accents, to hits of nostalgia – this year is all about celebrating what brings you joy. With that in mind, here are our top finds for the coming season from Canada’s top retailers, including Simons, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie and more.

Rustic and organic elements

Dried orange slice Christmas fall garland As with many other decor trends, all things nature and rustic, are working their way into this holiday season’s decor. Whether it’s wood, pinecones, mossy greens, burlap or dried florals, you can work it in with your existing decor, mixing high-shine, metallic accents with organic pieces for an eye-catching juxtaposition. We like less traditional dried florals such as eucalyptus, berries and these dried citrus slices. $32.2 on Amazon

Moody jewel toned palettes with pastel accents

Wine red Christmas ball ornaments This year especially, non-traditional holiday colours will add to the festive spirit. Moody, dark and rich hues like burgundy, emerald, forest green, sapphire, ruby will feature along with traditional reds and greens. By contrast, other trends will lean into romantic rose touches with a “rose holiday” theme that combines soft pinks, blushes and creams, along with burgundy and pearlescent finishes and other pastel accents such as mints, lavenders and baby blues. The idea is to create a dreamy, ethereal vibe. Along similar darker moody notes, we like these budget-friendly ornaments. Buy on Amazon

Valery Madelyn Christmas tree decorations ornament set For the softer rose touches, this blush pink Valery Madelyn set comes in a variety of finishes to bring out the best in the shade without looking dull. $51.99 on Amazon

Vintage nostalgia and retro revival

Hollow green ball flower ornament This season also invites “grandma-core style, with knits, needlepoint, embroidery, heirlooms and old family ornaments particularly glass baubles, shiny brite-style ornaments from the 1940s, ceramic village displays, bubble lights and mid-century shapes. Think: personalized and hand-made touches giving your decor story a family connection and serving as a conversation piece. This example of a shiny bright ornament from Simons is exactly what you might have stowed away and this is the year to put it back up. $8 at Simons

Vintage Santa Claus metallic ornament We do also love this vintage Santa metal ornament, also from Simons. $10 at Simons

Multicoloured string lights are back

Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree Building on nostalgia, multicoloured lights are back in a big way. If your family opts for artificial trees, you may already find some that allow you to switch between white light or multicolour modes. This 9-foot option from Wayfair has 11 modes, four brightness levels and a timer, so you can set it to turn on at the same time each night. $400 at Wayfair

100 count retro mini Christmas tree lights If you prefer string lights or as a budget option, you can’t go wrong with this. $25 at Walmart

Metallics and disco glam

Ornament garland string lights As a visual counterbalance to all things organic, nature-inspired and rustic, everything gaudy, metallic and disco glam will also be popular this Christmas season. Embrace all the shiny baubles, foil, disco ball theme, bold sparkle and even tinsel (yes, that tinsel). This ornament garland is a subtler nod to the trend. $84 at Pottery Barn

Hedy gold metal tree topper As an alternative, pearls and jewels are also appearing in a main character way. But it’s the cosmic-Art Deco and mid-century feel of this tree topper definitely won’t go unnoticed. $54 at Anthropologie

Scandi minimalism with a Hygge twist

Holiday curtain wall art Clean lines and cozy vibes associated with the Scandinavian tradition of Hygge are also playing a big role this season. Lighter woods native to nordic climes, such as pine, soft textures or layered warm light will also add to the effect. Play up chunky, comfy knits, wooden/fabric bead garlands, candle light and decor in earthy and beige tones are part of this decor look. $419 at Pottery Barn

Big bold bows

Satin bow tree topper Big, bold bows are back. Whether they be velvet, satin or any other rich fabric or pattern, you’ll see them topping trees and on chairs, doors and mantels to add extra drama. $98 at Anthropologie

Knitgrip extra large Christmas tree topper For a budget option, we like this slightly smaller version on Amazon. $24 on Amazon

Oversized everything

Oversized bells And, as a matter of fact, the XL trend is popping up elsewhere as well – from garlands to oversized ornaments. Basically, this season, more is more. Starting at $119 at Pottery Barn

Modern finishes

Eclectic mercury glass candle holders - set of 6 If outright disco is not your jam, you can dial down the flash with soft metallics like champagne, copper or brushed brass. Play with mixed metals and finishes, like matte and gloss, too to add depth and dimension to your decor. These handle holders also add to the effect without crowding out the rest of the room. $74 at Pottery Barn

Gingerbread glow and warm neutrals

Christmas tree hanging ornaments Beiges are anything but bland in Christmas decor. Serving as a nice complement to minimalist Scandi and organic decor influences, warm neutrals are noticeably present this season as well. Caramels, coffee, chocolate and other neutrals work well mixed with soft whites and greys. The idea is to play off the softer light nordic regions often see during the colder winter months. These ornaments perfectly combine the colours to add warmth to your Christmas tree. $10 at Walmart

Nutcracker jacquard tablecloth This jacquard Nutcracker tablecloth perfectly highlights this trend as well. Starting at $30 at Simons

Lit beads and wheat garland This wheat garland is also a great alternative if you prefer something less traditional. $142 at Pottery Barn

