Decor & design for a haute Halloween 2025

Bring on the crows and the creepy candelabras. Whether you go full throttle for the entire 31 days of October or just stack a few Scandi-leaning gourds and pumpkins on your front stoop, it’s never too late to celebrate. And maybe it’s the abundance of black décor touches, the goth-leaning fashion or the punk attitude on all those skeletors – but there’s actually something so chic about Halloween to me…
Float it
I am not a DIY kinda girl. But – I will suspend groups of simple black witches’ hats or beady-eyed bats from door frames and ceilings. High concept, high drama.
I bought a cauldron of black bats a few Halloweens ago, and they’ve become a perennial household favourite. A little fishing line et voilà – creepy. Extra points for the glow-in-the-dark sticker eyes on this crew.
Here’s what I love about buying a full skeleton for Halloween (brace yourself, this is dark). You can dismember it for different displays throughout your space. Legs and feet in the centerpiece, skull glued onto the wreath at the front door, you catch my drift.
Twins! Three-ft in height and with moveable joints, if you don’t break these guys down you can stage them on beach cruisers, in the front seat of your car in the driveway or in a Bates Motel rocking chair at the front door (or my personal favourite – crawling up the side of the house, see above).
I use this double-sided satin ribbon throughout the year for everything from amping up my candlesticks and Christmas wreaths to prettying up a bottle of wine. The longer you cut the trailing ribbon, the cooler the effect.
