Decor & design for a haute Halloween 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bring on the crows and the creepy candelabras. Whether you go full throttle for the entire 31 days of October or just stack a few Scandi-leaning gourds and pumpkins on your front stoop, it’s never too late to celebrate. And maybe it’s the abundance of black décor touches, the goth-leaning fashion or the punk attitude on all those skeletors – but there’s actually something so chic about Halloween to me…

Float it

I am not a DIY kinda girl. But – I will suspend groups of simple black witches’ hats or beady-eyed bats from door frames and ceilings. High concept, high drama.

Story continues below advertisement

Halloween Black Witch Hats Too much work for me but you could consider gluing skulls inside these witches’ chapeaus. $12.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Halloween Hanging Bats I bought a cauldron of black bats a few Halloweens ago, and they’ve become a perennial household favourite. A little fishing line et voilà – creepy. Extra points for the glow-in-the-dark sticker eyes on this crew. $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

328ft 0.8mm Clear String I always have a spool of clear stretchy fishing line in my toolkit. Make a necklace or hang a cauldron of plastic bats. Sky’s the limit. $8.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

WBHome 6FT Halloween Inflatable Pumpkin Decor – $39.99

Lyhope Orange & Purple Halloween Lights – $27.99

Marlpoly Halloween Cauldron Coffee Mug – $24.49

Skull Patrol

Here’s what I love about buying a full skeleton for Halloween (brace yourself, this is dark). You can dismember it for different displays throughout your space. Legs and feet in the centerpiece, skull glued onto the wreath at the front door, you catch my drift.

Story continues below advertisement

Skeleton Decorations Twins! Three-ft in height and with moveable joints, if you don’t break these guys down you can stage them on beach cruisers, in the front seat of your car in the driveway or in a Bates Motel rocking chair at the front door (or my personal favourite – crawling up the side of the house, see above). $43.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Mini Skulls Just toss these mini skulls down the centre of your dining room table and light some drippy black candles… and your stomach-turning tablescape is complete. $12.49 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Halloween Cookie Cutter Set – $12.99

White Ghosts Halloween Table Runner – $17.99

Halloween Ghost Garland – $19.99

Creepy (but keep it chic)

If you don’t want to go over the top but are still in the mood for design-friendly and low-DIY, I recommend black ribbon, crows and candlesticks. Sounds like a country song.

Filan Double Faced Satin Ribbon I use this double-sided satin ribbon throughout the year for everything from amping up my candlesticks and Christmas wreaths to prettying up a bottle of wine. The longer you cut the trailing ribbon, the cooler the effect. $12.91 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Halloween Black Crows Thanks to iron wire under their feet, these black crows (with real feathers!) can affix to just about anywhere. $15.88 on Amazon

Long Twisted Candles Set of 2 I like the price point on these year-round twisted candles, made from soy and paraffin wax. $9.50 at Simons

You may also like:

5 Pcs Halloween Pumpkin Leaf Bags – $12.99

Story continues below advertisement

Halloween Decor Pillow Covers – $15.99

LEGO Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm – $58.85