White elephant gifts for every price point

Let’s hear it for those go-to white elephant gifts! Whether it’s the new boyfriend, the well-kept sister-in-law, or the neighbour who always brings cookies, I’ve got you covered this gift-giving season, boo. From cozy and practical picks like a portable Electric heating pad, leather heart bookmarks that make the sweetest stocking stuffers, and even indulgent skincare from Dermalogica for anyone who loves a little luxe self-care, there’s something for everyone on your list.
I have leaned on Dermalogica and their science-backed skincare systems for decades. Their new Neurotouch Symmetry Serum is lightweight, super silky and clinically proven to restore facial symmetry for more sculpted looking skin. And anything that helps restore firmness and elasticity? I’m all in. Visit their website for helpful demos on how to massage and face sculpt for optimum product results.
I’m super excited about my new capsule collection with B.C.’s Tofino Towel Co., a brand whose products I’ve leaned on while Airstreaming in the wild as well as from the comfort of my home in Kits Beach. My Susie-designed Freemont kitchen towels make for a wonderful hostess gift – and my Mercer wet/dry bags are ideal for housing your products, swimsuits or just about anything at home or on the road.
From hotel linens and travel pillows to the perfect Old Fashioned glass, Marriott’s online store has chic gift ideas for those who appreciate the luxe details in life. Case in point: this extra large ice cube mold by Peak, which forms a crystal clear cube and melts slowly. Perfect!
