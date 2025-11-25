White elephant gifts for every price point

Send this page to someone via email

Let’s hear it for those go-to white elephant gifts! Whether it’s the new boyfriend, the well-kept sister-in-law, or the neighbour who always brings cookies, I’ve got you covered this gift-giving season, boo. From cozy and practical picks like a portable Electric heating pad, leather heart bookmarks that make the sweetest stocking stuffers, and even indulgent skincare from Dermalogica for anyone who loves a little luxe self-care, there’s something for everyone on your list.

Portable Electric Heating Pad For the perpetually aching (read: complaining) relative? Meet the heating pad belt! $30.79 on Amazon

Neurotouch Symmetry Serum I have leaned on Dermalogica and their science-backed skincare systems for decades. Their new Neurotouch Symmetry Serum is lightweight, super silky and clinically proven to restore facial symmetry for more sculpted looking skin. And anything that helps restore firmness and elasticity? I’m all in. Visit their website for helpful demos on how to massage and face sculpt for optimum product results. $199 at Dermalogica $199 at Sephora

OTOTO Red The Crab Utensil Rest Because how adorable will this little red crab utensil holder look on their kitchen counter? And it’s practical, too. $17.95 on Amazon (was $22.95)

Leather Heart Bookmarks I think these are just the sweetest ‘lil magnetic bookmarks of all time. Buy a 12-pack and split them between stockings and your Secret Santa list. $8 on Amazon (was $9.8)

Resident Dog: Incredible Homes and the Dogs That Live There Two of my biggest loves come together in one tome. For pretty much any canine-loving interior design appreciator on your list at the under $50 price point. $45.95 on Amazon

The Freemont Cotton Kitchen Towel I’m super excited about my new capsule collection with B.C.’s Tofino Towel Co., a brand whose products I’ve leaned on while Airstreaming in the wild as well as from the comfort of my home in Kits Beach. My Susie-designed Freemont kitchen towels make for a wonderful hostess gift – and my Mercer wet/dry bags are ideal for housing your products, swimsuits or just about anything at home or on the road. $44 (set of 2) at Tofino Towel Co,

From hotel linens and travel pillows to the perfect Old Fashioned glass, Marriott’s online store has chic gift ideas for those who appreciate the luxe details in life. Case in point: this extra large ice cube mold by Peak, which forms a crystal clear cube and melts slowly. Perfect! $51.10 at Marriott

Villand 100% Cashmere Ribbed Cuffed Beanie There is nothing slicker than a man or woman in a 100% cashmere beanie. And this bestseller from Amazon is the real deal at a palatable price point. $48.51 on Amazon

Pincher Pots Chic for everything from bedside jewelry to desktop paper clips, these marble kitchen pinch pots help up the cool factor. $39.95 on Amazon

