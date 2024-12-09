12 gifts your teen will *actually* want

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Teenagers are a notoriously tricky group to buy for. Whether they’re more into gaming or grooming, don’t forget that they’re still kids at heart and hoping to unwrap something that will surprise and delight. Our list has a thoughtful, on-trend gift ideas for every teen on your list.

The best camera for instant memories

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Even if they have thousands of photos (or more) on their smartphone camera roll, this is a great way to capture memories. And the mini prints are perfect for crafting collages or photo strings to hang in their bedroom. $99 on Amazon

The coziest slippers

Cute Smile Slippers These smiley face slippers have been all over TikTok. Online reviewers and influencers agree they’re comfortable, warm, and cute. Plus, they come in 12 colours, so there’s a pair to suit every teen’s taste. $29.99 on Amazon

The skincare superhero

Glow Recipe Serum Superstars Minis Kit If they’re dying to try this brand, a favourite amongst teens, a minis kit is the ideal intro to these superstar products. They can stack them, or try them separately, use them at home or take them on holiday–however they choose to get their glow on. $65 at Sephora

The must-have phone accessory

Octobuddy Your teen needs the viral phone accessory everyone’s been talking about. Octobuddy is the unseen partner in the slickest TikToks videos and OOTD posts. It sticks to most surfaces, from mirrors to car windows, and pops off again easily. And, if they’re not an aspiring content creator, it also works great for selfies and hands-free video calls! $22.85 on Amazon

The big kid plush

The best belt bag

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L This cross-body has garnered several awards and amassed a huge following, even with teens. It can be worn while on the move, keeps valuables (like cards, cash and their phone) secure, and comes in 13 different colours. $44 at Lululemon

The alternative to actual ink

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers They always seem to be doodling on their arms, so why not invest in some skin-safe markers for their hand-drawn tattoos? This set comes with eight colours as well as stencil pages featuring a range of designs. $33.19 on Amazon (was $39.99)

The wearable blanket

Shark Blanket Hoodie Wearable Blanket A wearable blanket is next-level cozy comfort. There are plenty of blanket hoodies to choose from, but this one is more like a onesie and comes in a shark design. Enough said. $35.99 on Amazon

The ultimate build

Lego Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask Kids don’t really age-out of a passion for Lego, or a love for Spider-Man. Treat your aspiring master builder to a this authentically detailed model of one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel Universe. A true Spidey fan will enjoy displaying the completed bust on their desk (or Lego shelf)! $199.99 on Amazon $89.99 at Staples

The fan favourite lip balm

The Sephora teen’s must-have

The ready-to-use airplane

POWERUP 2.0 Paper Airplane Conversion Ki If they used to spend hours folding paper airplanes, this will be a fun upgrade on those old flyers. With this motorized conversion kit, that provides a full 30 seconds of flying time, they will really be able to really let their imagination take off. $24.99 on Amazon

