12 gifts your teen will *actually* want

Teenagers are a notoriously tricky group to buy for. Whether they’re more into gaming or grooming, don’t forget that they’re still kids at heart and hoping to unwrap something that will surprise and delight. Our list has a thoughtful, on-trend gift ideas for every teen on your list.
Even if they have thousands of photos (or more) on their smartphone camera roll, this is a great way to capture memories. And the mini prints are perfect for crafting collages or photo strings to hang in their bedroom.
These smiley face slippers have been all over TikTok. Online reviewers and influencers agree they’re comfortable, warm, and cute. Plus, they come in 12 colours, so there’s a pair to suit every teen’s taste.
If they’re dying to try this brand, a favourite amongst teens, a minis kit is the ideal intro to these superstar products. They can stack them, or try them separately, use them at home or take them on holiday–however they choose to get their glow on.
Your teen needs the viral phone accessory everyone’s been talking about. Octobuddy is the unseen partner in the slickest TikToks videos and OOTD posts. It sticks to most surfaces, from mirrors to car windows, and pops off again easily. And, if they’re not an aspiring content creator, it also works great for selfies and hands-free video calls!
This cross-body has garnered several awards and amassed a huge following, even with teens. It can be worn while on the move, keeps valuables (like cards, cash and their phone) secure, and comes in 13 different colours.
They always seem to be doodling on their arms, so why not invest in some skin-safe markers for their hand-drawn tattoos? This set comes with eight colours as well as stencil pages featuring a range of designs.
Kids don’t really age-out of a passion for Lego, or a love for Spider-Man. Treat your aspiring master builder to a this authentically detailed model of one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel Universe. A true Spidey fan will enjoy displaying the completed bust on their desk (or Lego shelf)!
If they used to spend hours folding paper airplanes, this will be a fun upgrade on those old flyers. With this motorized conversion kit, that provides a full 30 seconds of flying time, they will really be able to really let their imagination take off.
