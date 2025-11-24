16 gifts that bring luxury without the price tag

Send this page to someone via email

Luxury doesn’t always come with a sky-high price tag. In fact, some of the most indulgent gifts of the season ring in well under what you’d expect–and a few are even marked down for Black Friday right now. Need inspo? Look no further. From Kérastase‘s scent-infused hair mist and Aritzia‘s iconic cashmere scarf to Silk&Snow‘s bestselling weighted blanket, read on for 16 covetable picks that deliver luxe without the splurge.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Hair Fragrance Mist This lightweight hair perfume adds a soft, sophisticated shine and a delicate scent in a single spritz. Consider it a small luxury for the beauty lover who has everything. $60 at Sephora

Citizen Quartz Men's Watch This coveted timepiece is for the man who prefers the finer things in life. Complete with a sleek all-gold casing, it’s a quiet luxury dream come true. $109.2 on Amazon (was $136.5)

Empire Carryall Bag This Coach carryall is the ultimate everyday luxury. Its vintage-inspired charm is sure to elevate any outfit. $550 at Coach

Cubo Fit Because they deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise. $610 at Lojel

TheraGun Relief Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun Deep muscle relief meets surprisingly quiet power. A luxe, practical gift for anyone who could use a little extra tension release. $139.99 on Amazon (was $199)

Nextmug Warm sips, always. This smart mug keeps their beverage at the perfect temperature–ideal for slow mornings, long workdays and cozy winter nights in. $124.95 on Amazon (was $189.95)

Shark FlexStyle Whether they want bounce, sleekness or waves, this multitasking hair tool delivers salon-level results at a palatable price. $226.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Aritzia Cashmere Fringe Scarf For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft cashmere throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal. $148 at Aritzia

Tom Ford Coffee Table Book This iconic catalogue will give their coffee table the stylish transformation it deserves. Each page is an artful celebration of designer Tom Ford’s brilliance. $161.99 on Amazon (was $200)

Baby Swaddle Blanket Soft enough for baby’s delicate skin and stylish enough for any nursery, this premium cotton swaddle wraps little ones in cloud-like comfort. $34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Drawbertson Holiday Classic Candle & Reed Diffuser Set In collaboration with painter Donald Robertson, this limited-edition fragrance set captures the festive magic of New York City with his whimsical take on the brand’s iconic holiday scent. Luxe inside and out, it’s the perfect gift for hosts or homebodies alike. $142 at Nestnewyork.com

