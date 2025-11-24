16 gifts that bring luxury without the price tag

By Adriana Monachino
Luxury doesn’t always come with a sky-high price tag. In fact, some of the most indulgent gifts of the season ring in well under what you’d expect–and a few are even marked down for Black Friday right now. Need inspo? Look no further. From
Kérastase‘s scent-infused hair mist and Aritzia‘s iconic cashmere scarf to Silk&Snow‘s bestselling weighted blanket, read on for 16 covetable picks that deliver luxe without the splurge.
This lightweight hair perfume adds a soft, sophisticated shine and a delicate scent in a single spritz. Consider it a small luxury for the beauty lover who has everything.
A design-forward speaker that looks as good as it sounds. For the person who appreciates warm acoustics and a living room showpiece.
This coveted timepiece is for the man who prefers the finer things in life. Complete with a sleek all-gold casing, it’s a quiet luxury dream come true.
Ultra-cozy and beautifully textured, this blanket is the winter upgrade they’ll reach for nightly.
For the person who never skips a beat, these cushy noise-canceling headphones deliver crisp sound and comfort (all at an unbeatable Black Friday price).
This Coach carryall is the ultimate everyday luxury. Its vintage-inspired charm is sure to elevate any outfit.
For the coffee purist who appreciates a perfect pour, this sleek machine will transform their countertop–and their morning ritual.
Send them off to dreamland with this silky satin pillowcase–an indulgent upgrade that treats hair and skin to nightly bliss.
Because they deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise.
Deep muscle relief meets surprisingly quiet power. A luxe, practical gift for anyone who could use a little extra tension release.
Warm sips, always. This smart mug keeps their beverage at the perfect temperature–ideal for slow mornings, long workdays and cozy winter nights in.
Whether they want bounce, sleekness or waves, this multitasking hair tool delivers salon-level results at a palatable price.
For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft cashmere throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal.
This iconic catalogue will give their coffee table the stylish transformation it deserves. Each page is an artful celebration of designer Tom Ford’s brilliance.
Soft enough for baby’s delicate skin and stylish enough for any nursery, this premium cotton swaddle wraps little ones in cloud-like comfort.
In collaboration with painter Donald Robertson, this limited-edition fragrance set captures the festive magic of New York City with his whimsical take on the brand’s iconic holiday scent. Luxe inside and out, it’s the perfect gift for hosts or homebodies alike.
