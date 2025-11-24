SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

16 gifts that bring luxury without the price tag

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 24, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
best luxury gifts 2025 View image in full screen
From Kérastase's scent-infused hair mist and Aritzia's iconic cashmere scarf to Silk&Snow's bestselling weighted blanket, read on for 16 covetable picks that deliver luxe without the splurge.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Luxury doesn’t always come with a sky-high price tag. In fact, some of the most indulgent gifts of the season ring in well under what you’d expect–and a few are even marked down for Black Friday right now. Need inspo? Look no further. From Kérastase‘s scent-infused hair mist and Aritzia‘s iconic cashmere scarf to Silk&Snow‘s bestselling weighted blanket, read on for 16 covetable picks that deliver luxe without the splurge.

 

best luxury gifts 2025
Kérastase Gloss Absolu Hair Fragrance Mist
This lightweight hair perfume adds a soft, sophisticated shine and a delicate scent in a single spritz. Consider it a small luxury for the beauty lover who has everything.
$60 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker
A design-forward speaker that looks as good as it sounds. For the person who appreciates warm acoustics and a living room showpiece.
$379.98 on Amazon $379.98 at Walmart

 

Citizen Quartz Men's Watch
This coveted timepiece is for the man who prefers the finer things in life. Complete with a sleek all-gold casing, it’s a quiet luxury dream come true.
$109.2 on Amazon (was $136.5)

 

best luxury gifts 2025
Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket
Ultra-cozy and beautifully textured, this blanket is the winter upgrade they’ll reach for nightly.
$216 at silk&snow (was $270)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
For the person who never skips a beat, these cushy noise-canceling headphones deliver crisp sound and comfort (all at an unbeatable Black Friday price).
$123 on Amazon (was $249.99) $123 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

 

best luxury gifts 2025
Empire Carryall Bag
This Coach carryall is the ultimate everyday luxury. Its vintage-inspired charm is sure to elevate any outfit.
$550 at Coach

 

De'Longhi La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine
For the coffee purist who appreciates a perfect pour, this sleek machine will transform their countertop–and their morning ritual.
$899.99 on Amazon (was $1001.14) $899.99 at Best Buy (was $1002.99)

 

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Send them off to dreamland with this silky satin pillowcase–an indulgent upgrade that treats hair and skin to nightly bliss.
$20.53 on Amazon (was $25.99) $28.00 on mykitsch.ca (was $39.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

best gifts for women
Cubo Fit
Because they deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise.
$610 at Lojel

 

TheraGun Relief Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun
Deep muscle relief meets surprisingly quiet power. A luxe, practical gift for anyone who could use a little extra tension release.
$139.99 on Amazon (was $199)
Nextmug
Warm sips, always. This smart mug keeps their beverage at the perfect temperature–ideal for slow mornings, long workdays and cozy winter nights in.
$124.95 on Amazon (was $189.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Shark FlexStyle
Whether they want bounce, sleekness or waves, this multitasking hair tool delivers salon-level results at a palatable price.
$226.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

 

best luxury gifts 2025
Aritzia Cashmere Fringe Scarf
For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft cashmere throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal.
$148 at Aritzia

 

Tom Ford Coffee Table Book
This iconic catalogue will give their coffee table the stylish transformation it deserves. Each page is an artful celebration of designer Tom Ford’s brilliance.
$161.99 on Amazon (was $200)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Baby Swaddle Blanket
Soft enough for baby’s delicate skin and stylish enough for any nursery, this premium cotton swaddle wraps little ones in cloud-like comfort.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

best luxury gifts 2025
Drawbertson Holiday Classic Candle & Reed Diffuser Set
In collaboration with painter Donald Robertson, this limited-edition fragrance set captures the festive magic of New York City with his whimsical take on the brand’s iconic holiday scent. Luxe inside and out, it’s the perfect gift for hosts or homebodies alike.
$142 at Nestnewyork.com

 

