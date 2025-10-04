Channel Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ with these show-stopping lippies

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl has finally arrived, and–true to form–it’s filled with glittering moments. While we’re still unpacking every Easter egg tucked into her lyrics, one thing is crystal clear: this album is as bold and daring as the myriad of rouge lippies we’ve seen on the singer over the years–from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Ahead, we’ve matched each of our favourite tracks from Swift’s latest era with a product that perfectly captures its spirit. Ready to channel your inner showgirl? Swipe on one of these show-stopping shades.

“The Life of a Showgirl” - NARS Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl

Nars Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl Like the album’s title track, Dragon Girl is fiercely magnetic, with a fire-engine red that feels tailor-made for the curtain call. $44 at Shoppers Drug Mart

“Opalite” - Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry

“Honey” - Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Red-Hot

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Exhilarator Honey calls for a lip that doesn’t fade through enduring romance, like this ultra long-wearing vinyl lip lacquer. $9.98 on Amazon

“Elizabeth Taylor” - Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick This cult-favourite nude-pink shade gives your pout a plush, velvety finish, reminiscent of Elizabeth Taylor’s signature old Hollywood lip. $47.50 at Sephora

“Cancelled” - MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo Just like this unapologetic track, no shade commands attention quite like the ever-popular Ruby Woo. $31 at Sephora

“Ruin the Friendship” - e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets This satin lipstick is playful yet powerful like the song, with a poppy red hue that packs a serious punch. $12.97 on Amazon

“Actually Romantic” - Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry

The song you’ll have on repeat, just like this fan-favourite lip oil you’ll keep glazing on your pout with its juicy raspberry tint and high-shine finish. $54 at Sephora

“Eldest Daughter” - Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé in Inspire

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire With its airy texture and saturated pigment, this fiery red hue captures the same unstoppable energy as the chorus living in your head. $27 at Sephora

“Wi$h Li$t” - Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Goldie Red

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Goldie Red The lippie on our wi$h li$t? This Gucci Goldie Red shade that feels like a love affair for your lips. $62 AT SEPHORA

