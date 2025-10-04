SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Channel Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ with these show-stopping lippies

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 4, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
The perfect shade for every track. View image in full screen
The perfect shade for every track.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl has finally arrived, and–true to form–it’s filled with glittering moments. While we’re still unpacking every Easter egg tucked into her lyrics, one thing is crystal clear: this album is as bold and daring as the myriad of rouge lippies we’ve seen on the singer over the years–from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Ahead, we’ve matched each of our favourite tracks from Swift’s latest era with a product that perfectly captures its spirit. Ready to channel your inner showgirl? Swipe on one of these show-stopping shades.

 

“The Life of a Showgirl” - NARS Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl

Nars Powermatte Lipstick Dragon Girl
Nars Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl
Like the album’s title track, Dragon Girl is fiercely magnetic, with a fire-engine red that feels tailor-made for the curtain call.
$44 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

“Opalite” - Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry

Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
Glamour and chaos collide with this plumping gloss that shines like sequins under the stage lights.
$35.50 at Sephora

 

“Honey” - Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Red-Hot

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Exhilarator
Honey calls for a lip that doesn’t fade through enduring romance, like this ultra long-wearing vinyl lip lacquer.
$9.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

“Elizabeth Taylor” - Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium

Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
This cult-favourite nude-pink shade gives your pout a plush, velvety finish, reminiscent of Elizabeth Taylor’s signature old Hollywood lip.
$47.50 at Sephora

 

“Cancelled” - MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Just like this unapologetic track, no shade commands attention quite like the ever-popular Ruby Woo.
$31 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

“Ruin the Friendship” - e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets

More Recommendations
e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets
This satin lipstick is playful yet powerful like the song, with a poppy red hue that packs a serious punch.
$12.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

“Actually Romantic” - Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry

Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl
The song you’ll have on repeat, just like this fan-favourite lip oil you’ll keep glazing on your pout with its juicy raspberry tint and high-shine finish.
$54 at Sephora

 

“Eldest Daughter” - Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé in Inspire

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire
With its airy texture and saturated pigment, this fiery red hue captures the same unstoppable energy as the chorus living in your head.
$27 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

“Wi$h Li$t” - Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Goldie Red

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Goldie Red
The lippie on our wi$h li$t? This Gucci Goldie Red shade that feels like a love affair for your lips.
$62 AT SEPHORA

 

