Channel Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ with these show-stopping lippies

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl has finally arrived, and–true to form–it’s filled with glittering moments. While we’re still unpacking every Easter egg tucked into her lyrics, one thing is crystal clear: this album is as bold and daring as the myriad of rouge lippies we’ve seen on the singer over the years–from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Ahead, we’ve matched each of our favourite tracks from Swift’s latest era with a product that perfectly captures its spirit. Ready to channel your inner showgirl? Swipe on one of these show-stopping shades.
“The Life of a Showgirl” - NARS Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl
“Opalite” - Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry
“Honey” - Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Red-Hot
“Elizabeth Taylor” - Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium
“Cancelled” - MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
“Ruin the Friendship” - e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets
“Actually Romantic” - Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry
“Eldest Daughter” - Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé in Inspire
“Wi$h Li$t” - Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Goldie Red
