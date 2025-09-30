Our beauty editor’s 5 best beauty buys for September

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

L’Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Tinted Lip Oil in Worth It When I was a little girl, I’d sneak into my mom’s makeup bag and swipe on whatever lipstick caught my eye–even if it was wildly the wrong shade for me. Fast forward, and here I am, still in love with lip colour but far more discerning about the formulas I put on my pout. Enter this tinted lip oil: glossy without the stickiness, plumping without the tingle and tinted just enough to give lips a soft, juicy wash of colour. The shade “Worth It” feels like a full-circle moment. $13.99 on Amazon (was $18.19) $14.36 at Walmart

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer The Dyson Airwrap has long been the crown jewel of hair tools, but the newest i.d. version feels like a full-blown glow-up. With its upgraded smart sensors and intuitive design, this styler practically thinks for you, adjusting airflow and heat to minimize damage while maximizing results. Whether I’m chasing a bouncy blowout or soft curls that *actually* last, this tool delivers. And while it comes with a steep price tag, I consider it an investment piece–by far the easiest way to get a salon-quality blowout from home. $800 on Amazon $799.99 at Sephora

rhode Barrier Butter Intensive Moisture Balm When Hailey Bieber says “glazed donut skin,” I listen. This barrier butter from Rhode has become my new nightly obsession. Packed with murumuru and hyaluronic acid complex, it melts into skin, cocooning it in long-lasting hydration. I slather it on before bed and wake up with a baby-soft complexion that feels like it spent the night at a five-star spa. It’s rich, yes, but never suffocating, and exactly what my post-summer, pre-fall skin has been begging for. And with Rhode finally available at Sephora Canada (a dream come true for a Rhode stan like me), stocking up has never been easier. $55 at Sephora

Juicy Couture Just Moi Eau de Parfum Spray Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy was a rite of passage in my teen years–and unsurprisingly, my signature scent. While the tracksuits may have stayed in the early 2000s, the fragrances have only gotten better with age. Their latest, Just Moi, is a sparkling floral with a hint of vanilla that feels nostalgic, but with a twist. One spritz transports me straight into fall mode. If you’re searching for your signature fragrance this season, this just might be it. $177 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Marc Anthony Dream Big Volume Shampoo I’ve always envied people with naturally bouncy hair—the kind that has volume before they even touch a blow dryer. Sadly, I was not blessed that way, which is why I’m constantly hunting for products that give my strands some extra oomph. This shampoo is my latest find, and it does not disappoint. With lightweight hydration and a formula designed to lift from the roots, it leaves my hair feeling fuller and way more manageable. At under $10, it’s proof you don’t need a splurge to get salon-worthy results. $8.99 on Amazon

