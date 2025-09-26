SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The coziest fall fragrances to snuggle up with this season

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 26, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
best fall fragrances 2025 View image in full screen
Like sweater weather in a bottle.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Feeling the sting of summer’s end? It’s time to seek comfort in a fresh fall fragrance. Wrap yourself in notes of vanilla and caramel, or sink into coziness with a spicy spritz. Like your favourite fall throw, your scent and the crisp days ahead are destined to become inseparable. Read on for 11 fragrances ready to cozy their way onto your vanity–and into your heart–this season.

 

best fall fragrances 2025
Miu Miu Miutine Eau de Parfum
A swirl of strawberry, warm brown sugar and gardenia captures the carefree sweetness of fall in a single spritz.
$215 at Sephora $215 at Shoppers Drug Mart
best fall fragrances 2025
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum
Like autumn leaves in motion, this scent shifts from sweet caramel and pistachio to vanilla and ginger before settling into a sensuous sandalwood base.
$104 at Sephora

 

best fall fragrances 2025
Valentino Born In Roma Donna Rendez-Vous Ivory Eau de Parfum
Addictive orange blossom accord and marshmallow intermingle to form a delicately sweet palette that complements the season.
$250 at Sephora $250 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

best fall fragrances 2025
Phlur Cherry Stem Eau de Parfum
This fruity concoction layers black cherry with lush plum nectar and ebony wood, reminiscent of a moody autumn afternoon.
$134 at Sephora
Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the brand’s cult-favourite hair oil, this scent blends amber, magnolia and florals into a warm, bursting composition.
$140 on Amazon $142 at Sephora

 

best fall fragrances 2025
Henry Rose Dave Eau De Parfum
Decadent notes of Chantilly vanilla and tonka bean conjure all the components of a delicious autumn daydream.
$165 at Sephora $140 at Anthropologie

 

Philosophy Fresh Cream Soft Velvet Eau de Toilette
It doesn’t get sweeter than this delectable blend of creamy vanilla and rich chocolate with delicate notes of Casablanca lily.
$28.56 on Amazon
best fall fragrances
Juicy Couture Just Moi Eau de Parfum Spray
For hibernation-worthy days, this sultry eau envelops the senses with magnolia, delicate cacao blossom and a hint of sweet plum nectar.
$177 at Shoppers Drug Mart
best fall fragrances 2025
The Maker Revel Eau de Parfum
Juicy lychee, pineapple and rosewater form a sparkling medley that invites you to savour the simple joys of the season.
$236 at Sephora

 

best fall fragrances 2025
Cake Beauty Hair & Body Mist
Lighthearted and oh-so-sweet, this gourmand mist is heavy on the salted caramel–just like your favourite fall pastry.
$12.98 on Amazon $12.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Cologne
Warm, spicy and a little smoky, this palatably-priced formula lingers all day.
$54.19 on Amazon
