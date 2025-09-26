The coziest fall fragrances to snuggle up with this season

By Adriana Monachino
Feeling the sting of summer’s end? It’s time to seek comfort in a fresh fall fragrance. Wrap yourself in notes of vanilla and caramel, or sink into coziness with a
spicy spritz. Like your favourite fall throw, your scent and the crisp days ahead are destined to become inseparable. Read on for 11 fragrances ready to cozy their way onto your vanity–and into your heart–this season.
A swirl of strawberry, warm brown sugar and gardenia captures the carefree sweetness of fall in a single spritz.
Like autumn leaves in motion, this scent shifts from sweet caramel and pistachio to vanilla and ginger before settling into a sensuous sandalwood base.
Addictive orange blossom accord and marshmallow intermingle to form a delicately sweet palette that complements the season.
This fruity concoction layers black cherry with lush plum nectar and ebony wood, reminiscent of a moody autumn afternoon.
Inspired by the brand’s cult-favourite hair oil, this scent blends amber, magnolia and florals into a warm, bursting composition.
Decadent notes of Chantilly vanilla and tonka bean conjure all the components of a delicious autumn daydream.
It doesn’t get sweeter than this delectable blend of creamy vanilla and rich chocolate with delicate notes of Casablanca lily.
For hibernation-worthy days, this sultry eau envelops the senses with magnolia, delicate cacao blossom and a hint of sweet plum nectar.
Juicy lychee, pineapple and rosewater form a sparkling medley that invites you to savour the simple joys of the season.
Lighthearted and oh-so-sweet, this gourmand mist is heavy on the salted caramel–just like your favourite fall pastry.
Warm, spicy and a little smoky, this palatably-priced formula lingers all day.
