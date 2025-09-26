The coziest fall fragrances to snuggle up with this season

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Feeling the sting of summer’s end? It’s time to seek comfort in a fresh fall fragrance. Wrap yourself in notes of vanilla and caramel, or sink into coziness with a spicy spritz. Like your favourite fall throw, your scent and the crisp days ahead are destined to become inseparable. Read on for 11 fragrances ready to cozy their way onto your vanity–and into your heart–this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum Like autumn leaves in motion, this scent shifts from sweet caramel and pistachio to vanilla and ginger before settling into a sensuous sandalwood base. $104 at Sephora

Phlur Cherry Stem Eau de Parfum This fruity concoction layers black cherry with lush plum nectar and ebony wood, reminiscent of a moody autumn afternoon. $134 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey – $34

Story continues below advertisement

Glass Pumpkin Mugs – $21.69

Kim and Pom Fall Treats Candle – $27

Philosophy Fresh Cream Soft Velvet Eau de Toilette It doesn’t get sweeter than this delectable blend of creamy vanilla and rich chocolate with delicate notes of Casablanca lily. $28.56 on Amazon

Juicy Couture Just Moi Eau de Parfum Spray For hibernation-worthy days, this sultry eau envelops the senses with magnolia, delicate cacao blossom and a hint of sweet plum nectar. $177 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

The Maker Revel Eau de Parfum Juicy lychee, pineapple and rosewater form a sparkling medley that invites you to savour the simple joys of the season. $236 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198