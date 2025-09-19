SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Best moisturizing haircare products for post-summer hair repair

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 19, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Those post-summer brittle ends and dried-out strands won't stand a chance against these holy grail products from brands like Briogeo, Fable & Mane, Garnier, Kérastase and more.
Those post-summer brittle ends and dried-out strands won't stand a chance against these holy grail products from brands like Briogeo, Fable & Mane, Garnier, Kérastase and more.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a successful summer of suntanning and sun-kissed highlights, it’s time to nourish our locks for a new season. Those post-summer brittle ends and dried-out strands won’t stand a chance against these holy grail products from brands like Briogeo, Fable & Mane, Garnier, Kérastase and more. New hair, new you. Read on to achieve your beautiful new mane – just in time for fall.

 

Briogeo Superfoods™ Acai + Passionfruit Lightweight, Hydrating Hair Mask for Fine Hair
If you can’t resist scrumptious hair, this superfoods acai and passionfruit mask from Briogeo is calling your name. Contains nourishing, vitamin and antioxidant rich ingredients for deep hydration on fine strands – and smells good enough to eat!
$53.00 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
Oils are a game changer when it comes to hair hydration. This fortifying pre-wash treatment oil from Fable & Mane nourishes dry, thinning, and damaged hair, strengthens roots, repairs strands, and hydrates the scalp with Ayurvedic ingredients. Suitable for all hair types and is clinically shown to reduce breakage and improve hair thickness.
$118.18 on Amazon $54 at Sephora

 

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Hair Mask
The Garnier 3-Honey Reconstructing Mask is an affordable way to repair damaged, breaking hair in just one minute, thanks to its powerful blend of acacia, lavender, and manuka honeys. Suitable for all hair types, this cruelty-free and vegan mask reduces hair cracks, breakage, and split ends while nourishing and strengthening every strand.
$11.97 on Amazon

 

SheaMoisture Anti-Hair Fall Scalp & Hair Oil
Infused with Biotin and Multi-Peptides, SheaMoisture Anti-Hair Fall Scalp & Hair Oil strengthens hair from root to tip and helps reduce breakage. It also nourishes and revitalizes the scalp, promoting healthier, more resilient-looking hair.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
High-quality hair starts with a high-quality shampoo and Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo will leave your strands feeling as luxurious as they look. Infused with oils and extracts for ultra rejuvenation.
$66 at Sephora

 

OUAI Leave In Conditioner
This QUAI leave in conditioner is a cult favourite for a reason. Infused with a powerful amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract, and vitamin E, just a few spritzes detangle, smooth frizz, and protect your strands – like magic in a bottle.
$45 on Amazon $52 at Sephora

 

More Recommendations
Kérastase Gloss Absolu Conditioner
Infused with hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and wild rose, this Kérastase conditioner deeply hydrates and smooths, leaving hair soft, with a glossy, mirror-like shine. Smells like citrus and lemon, soft florals, warm vanilla and sandalwood.
$65 on Amazon $65 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Redken All Soft Shampoo
Say goodbye to brittle, hello to beautiful – this all soft shampoo from Redken transforms dull hair into soft, manageable perfection.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

L'Oreal Paris Hair Expertise Hyaluron Plump Shampoo
Enjoy 72 hours of free-flowing moisture that leaves your hair shiny, soft, and never weighed down. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, it helps your strands stay 10x more hydrated, giving your hair a revitalized bounce.
$8.48 on Amazon

 

Pureology Leave In Conditioner
This leave-in isn’t just any hydrator – it’s a multi-tasking product that detangles, tames frizz, and boosts shine while protecting your colour and hair from heat up to 450°F. Infused with camelina, coconut, and olive oils.
$65 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

