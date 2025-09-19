Best moisturizing haircare products for post-summer hair repair

Send this page to someone via email

After a successful summer of suntanning and sun-kissed highlights, it’s time to nourish our locks for a new season. Those post-summer brittle ends and dried-out strands won’t stand a chance against these holy grail products from brands like Briogeo, Fable & Mane, Garnier, Kérastase and more. New hair, new you. Read on to achieve your beautiful new mane – just in time for fall.

Briogeo Superfoods™ Acai + Passionfruit Lightweight, Hydrating Hair Mask for Fine Hair If you can’t resist scrumptious hair, this superfoods acai and passionfruit mask from Briogeo is calling your name. Contains nourishing, vitamin and antioxidant rich ingredients for deep hydration on fine strands – and smells good enough to eat! $53.00 at Sephora

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil Oils are a game changer when it comes to hair hydration. This fortifying pre-wash treatment oil from Fable & Mane nourishes dry, thinning, and damaged hair, strengthens roots, repairs strands, and hydrates the scalp with Ayurvedic ingredients. Suitable for all hair types and is clinically shown to reduce breakage and improve hair thickness. $118.18 on Amazon $54 at Sephora

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Hair Mask The Garnier 3-Honey Reconstructing Mask is an affordable way to repair damaged, breaking hair in just one minute, thanks to its powerful blend of acacia, lavender, and manuka honeys. Suitable for all hair types, this cruelty-free and vegan mask reduces hair cracks, breakage, and split ends while nourishing and strengthening every strand. $11.97 on Amazon

SheaMoisture Anti-Hair Fall Scalp & Hair Oil Infused with Biotin and Multi-Peptides, SheaMoisture Anti-Hair Fall Scalp & Hair Oil strengthens hair from root to tip and helps reduce breakage. It also nourishes and revitalizes the scalp, promoting healthier, more resilient-looking hair. $14.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo High-quality hair starts with a high-quality shampoo and Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo will leave your strands feeling as luxurious as they look. Infused with oils and extracts for ultra rejuvenation. $66 at Sephora

OUAI Leave In Conditioner This QUAI leave in conditioner is a cult favourite for a reason. Infused with a powerful amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract, and vitamin E, just a few spritzes detangle, smooth frizz, and protect your strands – like magic in a bottle. $45 on Amazon $52 at Sephora

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Conditioner Infused with hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and wild rose, this Kérastase conditioner deeply hydrates and smooths, leaving hair soft, with a glossy, mirror-like shine. Smells like citrus and lemon, soft florals, warm vanilla and sandalwood. $65 on Amazon $65 at Sephora

Redken All Soft Shampoo Say goodbye to brittle, hello to beautiful – this all soft shampoo from Redken transforms dull hair into soft, manageable perfection. $29.99 on Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Hair Expertise Hyaluron Plump Shampoo Enjoy 72 hours of free-flowing moisture that leaves your hair shiny, soft, and never weighed down. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, it helps your strands stay 10x more hydrated, giving your hair a revitalized bounce. $8.48 on Amazon

Pureology Leave In Conditioner This leave-in isn’t just any hydrator – it’s a multi-tasking product that detangles, tames frizz, and boosts shine while protecting your colour and hair from heat up to 450°F. Infused with camelina, coconut, and olive oils. $65 on Amazon

