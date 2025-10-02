Transitional jackets for fall that are perfectly on trend

By Adriana Monachino
It’s time to bid your warm-weather staples adieu–fall is in full force, bringing with it chunky knits, trendy
accessories and, of course, transitional jackets. From cool-girl bombers to sporty layers and luxe textures, these ten picks prove that navigating the season is full of sartorial opportunity.
Women’s jackets
This track-inspired jacket is complete with a two-toned colour way and a plush feel that’s perfect for staying cozy all season long.
When it comes to fall fashion, this luxe faux suede number nails it–delivering posh vibes at a palatable price.
Water-repellent and built for movement, this Lululemon pick is ideal for days when the forecast keeps you guessing.
Make a statement this fall in a faux fur coat that combines cruelty-free fluff with chic style.
Cool weather meets cool-girl style with this fabulous faux leather bomber. Don it for a dose of edginess this season.
Men’s jackets
This streamlined layer is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for days when you need *just* the right amount of warmth.
Made from breathable cotton, this relaxed zip-up channels laid-back comfort with a refined edge.
A lightweight fleece that delivers reliable warmth without the bulk, this Columbia staple is functional both on and off the trails.
A nod to utility style, this durable piece layers easily over sweaters, while the quilted interior keeps warmth locked in.
This timeless houndstooth zip-up has an easygoing fit that’s practically tailor-made for fall.
