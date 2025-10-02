Transitional jackets for fall that are perfectly on trend

See more sharing options

It’s time to bid your warm-weather staples adieu–fall is in full force, bringing with it chunky knits, trendy accessories and, of course, transitional jackets. From cool-girl bombers to sporty layers and luxe textures, these ten picks prove that navigating the season is full of sartorial opportunity.

Women’s jackets

Women’s Retro Denali Jacket This track-inspired jacket is complete with a two-toned colour way and a plush feel that’s perfect for staying cozy all season long. 239.99 at The North Face

Faux Suede Jacket When it comes to fall fashion, this luxe faux suede number nails it–delivering posh vibes at a palatable price. $57.99 on Amazon

Women's Cross Chill Performance Jacket Water-repellent and built for movement, this Lululemon pick is ideal for days when the forecast keeps you guessing. $248 at Lululemon

Noize Women's Michelle Faux Fur Coat Make a statement this fall in a faux fur coat that combines cruelty-free fluff with chic style. $220 at Sportinglife

Wilfred Josephine Bomber - UnReal Leather Cool weather meets cool-girl style with this fabulous faux leather bomber. Don it for a dose of edginess this season. $248 at Aritzia

Men’s jackets

Lightweight Taffeta Warm Up Jacket This streamlined layer is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for days when you need *just* the right amount of warmth. $350 at Reigning Champ

Tefnut Beach Hoodie Made from breathable cotton, this relaxed zip-up channels laid-back comfort with a refined edge. $188 at KOTN

Columbia Mens Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 A lightweight fleece that delivers reliable warmth without the bulk, this Columbia staple is functional both on and off the trails. $141.31 on Amazon

Work Jacket With Quilted Lining A nod to utility style, this durable piece layers easily over sweaters, while the quilted interior keeps warmth locked in. $335 at Coach

