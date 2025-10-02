Menu

The Curator

Transitional jackets for fall that are perfectly on trend

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 2, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
transitional jackets for fall View image in full screen
Navigate the season in style.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s time to bid your warm-weather staples adieu–fall is in full force, bringing with it chunky knits, trendy accessories and, of course, transitional jackets. From cool-girl bombers to sporty layers and luxe textures, these ten picks prove that navigating the season is full of sartorial opportunity.

 

Women’s jackets

best transitional jackets for fall
Women’s Retro Denali Jacket
This track-inspired jacket is complete with a two-toned colour way and a plush feel that’s perfect for staying cozy all season long.
239.99 at The North Face
Story continues below advertisement

 

Faux Suede Jacket
When it comes to fall fashion, this luxe faux suede number nails it–delivering posh vibes at a palatable price.
$57.99 on Amazon

 

best transitional jackets for fall
Women's Cross Chill Performance Jacket
Water-repellent and built for movement, this Lululemon pick is ideal for days when the forecast keeps you guessing.
$248 at Lululemon

 

Noize Women's Michelle Faux Fur Coat
Make a statement this fall in a faux fur coat that combines cruelty-free fluff with chic style.
$220 at Sportinglife
Story continues below advertisement

 

best transitional jackets for fall
Wilfred Josephine Bomber - UnReal Leather
Cool weather meets cool-girl style with this fabulous faux leather bomber. Don it for a dose of edginess this season.
$248 at Aritzia

 

Men’s jackets

best transitional jackets for fall
Lightweight Taffeta Warm Up Jacket
This streamlined layer is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for days when you need *just* the right amount of warmth.
$350 at Reigning Champ
Story continues below advertisement

 

best transitional jackets for fall
Tefnut Beach Hoodie
Made from breathable cotton, this relaxed zip-up channels laid-back comfort with a refined edge.
$188 at KOTN

 

Columbia Mens Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0
A lightweight fleece that delivers reliable warmth without the bulk, this Columbia staple is functional both on and off the trails.
$141.31 on Amazon

 

best transitional jackets for fall
Work Jacket With Quilted Lining
A nod to utility style, this durable piece layers easily over sweaters, while the quilted interior keeps warmth locked in.
$335 at Coach
Story continues below advertisement

 

best transitional jackets for fall
Men's Houndstooth Zip-Up Jacket
This timeless houndstooth zip-up has an easygoing fit that’s practically tailor-made for fall.
$63.20 at Joe Fresh

 

