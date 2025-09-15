SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

Recreate our favourite beauty looks from TIFF 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 15, 2025 8:33 pm
1 min read
TIFF 2025 has officially wrapped, leaving us with unforgettable films, and even more unforgettable beauty looks—from Angelina Jolie’s blonde moment to Sydney Sweeney’s smokey eye. View image in full screen
TIFF 2025 has officially wrapped, leaving us with unforgettable films, and even more unforgettable beauty looks—from Angelina Jolie’s blonde moment to Sydney Sweeney’s smokey eye.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

And just like that, TIFF 2025 has wrapped–and what a milestone year it was. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the festival lit up Toronto with star power, with celebs like Angelina Jolie and Matthew McConaughey taking the stage. For two weeks, the city buzzed with unforgettable films and equally unforgettable beauty looks. Ahead, we’re sharing our favourites and how you can recreate them yourself.

 

TIFF 2025 Angelina Jolie Couture
Angelina Jolie's blonde locks
Our favourite brunette just went blonde–and we’re obsessed. If you’re tempted to brighten things up, take a cue from Angie’s stunning transformation.
Story continues below advertisement

 

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of “Couture” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

 

Get the look

Clairol ColorStrong Permanent Zero Ammonia Hair Dye
This zero-ammonia, multidimensional colour system uses AHA to strengthen hair, deliver grey coverage and lock in reflective pigments for vibrant results sans the parabens or harsh additives.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $17.98)

 

Story continues below advertisement
TIFF 2025 Sydney Sweeney movie
Sydney Sweeney's smokey eye
Sydney Sweeney lit up TIFF with her performance in “Christy” and turned heads on the red carpet with timeless old Hollywood glam. Her sultry smokey eye gave the look an irresistible edge.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of “Christy” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

 

Get the look

Rimmel London Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer
The creamy matte-to-metallic finish of this eyeliner pencil is perfect for a smokey eye. Featuring a built-in smudger and sharpener, the waterproof formula glides on for blended looks and lasts up to 10 hours.
$9.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

TIFF 2025 America Ferrera
America Ferrera's slicked back bun
The slicked-back bun had its moment at TIFF, with America Ferrera stepping out in the sleekest, shiniest style. It’s a red carpet look you can easily recreate at home.

America Ferrera attends the premiere of “The Lost Bus” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

 

Get the look

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick
Powered by StyleProtect Technology, this lightweight formula delivers strong hold, 48-hour frizz control and a 72-hour humidity shield without flakes or sticky residue.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

TIFF 2025 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson's rosy radiance
Is it really TIFF without Scar-Jo? The actress dazzled in a soft rosy palette–a natural flush that feels fresh for the red carpet and perfectly in step with the shift into fall.
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of “Eleanor the Great” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

 

Get the look

Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush with Peptides
For that ‘flushed from within” appearance, opt for this buttery blush in the shade sweet rosé. The skincare-infused formula melts into skin for a dewy, buildable finish.
$35 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

TIFF 2025 Anyer Artel Couture
Anyier Anei's glow-y base
Anyier Anei impressed audiences with her debut in Couture, but her red carpet glow stole the show. The up-and-coming star radiated with a stunning, dewy complexion that left us mesmerized.

Anyier Anei attends the premiere of “Couture” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

 

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
This multi-purpose glow lotion can be worn alone, as a primer, under foundation or to highlight and contour. Infused with shea butter and glycerin, it delivers an irresistible lightweight sheen.
$19.96 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
TIFF 2025 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's au-natural moment
Sometimes the most striking beauty looks are the subtlest. Natalie Portman embraced a flawless no-makeup makeup look, and we’re here for it.

Natalie Portman attends the premiere of “Arco” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

 

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation
For natural-looking medium coverage with a matte finish, opt for this flawless foundation. It’s available in 40 shades and works perfectly on normal to oily skin for a barely-there look.
$9.99 on Amazon

 

