Recreate our favourite beauty looks from TIFF 2025

And just like that, TIFF 2025 has wrapped–and what a milestone year it was. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the festival lit up Toronto with star power, with celebs like Angelina Jolie and Matthew McConaughey taking the stage. For two weeks, the city buzzed with unforgettable films and equally unforgettable beauty looks. Ahead, we’re sharing our favourites and how you can recreate them yourself.

Angelina Jolie's blonde locks Our favourite brunette just went blonde–and we’re obsessed. If you’re tempted to brighten things up, take a cue from Angie’s stunning transformation.

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of “Couture” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Get the look

Clairol ColorStrong Permanent Zero Ammonia Hair Dye This zero-ammonia, multidimensional colour system uses AHA to strengthen hair, deliver grey coverage and lock in reflective pigments for vibrant results sans the parabens or harsh additives. $13.99 on Amazon (was $17.98)

Sydney Sweeney's smokey eye Sydney Sweeney lit up TIFF with her performance in “Christy” and turned heads on the red carpet with timeless old Hollywood glam. Her sultry smokey eye gave the look an irresistible edge.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of “Christy” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Get the look

Rimmel London Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer The creamy matte-to-metallic finish of this eyeliner pencil is perfect for a smokey eye. Featuring a built-in smudger and sharpener, the waterproof formula glides on for blended looks and lasts up to 10 hours. $9.98 on Amazon

America Ferrera's slicked back bun The slicked-back bun had its moment at TIFF, with America Ferrera stepping out in the sleekest, shiniest style. It’s a red carpet look you can easily recreate at home.

America Ferrera attends the premiere of “The Lost Bus” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Get the look

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick Powered by StyleProtect Technology, this lightweight formula delivers strong hold, 48-hour frizz control and a 72-hour humidity shield without flakes or sticky residue. $19.99 on Amazon

Scarlett Johansson's rosy radiance Is it really TIFF without Scar-Jo? The actress dazzled in a soft rosy palette–a natural flush that feels fresh for the red carpet and perfectly in step with the shift into fall.

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of “Eleanor the Great” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

Get the look

Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush with Peptides For that ‘flushed from within” appearance, opt for this buttery blush in the shade sweet rosé. The skincare-infused formula melts into skin for a dewy, buildable finish. $35 at Sephora

Anyier Anei's glow-y base Anyier Anei impressed audiences with her debut in Couture, but her red carpet glow stole the show. The up-and-coming star radiated with a stunning, dewy complexion that left us mesmerized.

Anyier Anei attends the premiere of “Couture” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion This multi-purpose glow lotion can be worn alone, as a primer, under foundation or to highlight and contour. Infused with shea butter and glycerin, it delivers an irresistible lightweight sheen. $19.96 on Amazon

Natalie Portman's au-natural moment Sometimes the most striking beauty looks are the subtlest. Natalie Portman embraced a flawless no-makeup makeup look, and we’re here for it.

Natalie Portman attends the premiere of “Arco” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation For natural-looking medium coverage with a matte finish, opt for this flawless foundation. It’s available in 40 shades and works perfectly on normal to oily skin for a barely-there look. $9.99 on Amazon

