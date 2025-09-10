6 books behind TIFF 2025’s biggest films

Send this page to someone via email

If you love diving deeper into stories–beyond what’s on screen–you’re in for a treat. TIFF 2025 showcased several truly compelling films adapted from books, and we’ve rounded up those page-turners you can cozy up with this fall (or wrap under someone’s tree this holiday season). Here’s what to pick up before or after seeing them at the festival.

The Man in My Basement by Walter Mosley What starts as a simple rental situation spirals into childhood fears crashing into reality. Walter Mosley’s novel is rich with mystery and nuance–a perfect noirish treat for thriller lovers preparing for the screen-to-page switch. $28.99 on Amazon $12.99 Kindle Edition

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell Chloé Zhao’s adaptation shines a spotlight on the emotional roots of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy. O’Farrell’s beautiful novel foregrounds the anguish of Agnes and William Shakespeare after the loss of their son, Hamnet, adding layers of heartbreak that may shift how you read Hamlet forever. $21 on Amazon (was $23) $13.99 Kindle Edition

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley Expect the classic, with a Guillermo del Toro twist. This 1818 masterpiece of ambition and tragedy gets a visually arresting update that brings Frankenstein’s moral failings into even sharper detail. The original novel’s ethical dilemmas are sure to haunt you long after watching the film. $20.99 on Amazon (was $22.11) $0.99 Kindle Edition

The Ax by Donald E. Westlake Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice turns Westlake’s dark comedic thriller into something grander and more psychological. If you appreciated its wit and escalating tension, the original book offers a more personal look at the jobless elite. $31 on Amazon $9.99 Kindle Edition

Out Standing in the Field by Sandra Perron This powerful memoir by Canada’s first woman infantry officer brings tough realities to the small screen in Out Standing. Read about Perron’s real-life battle with harassment and physical and mental trials in the military, then see how the film brings her story to life. $24.95 on Amazon $9.99 Kindle Edition

Steal Away Home by Karolyn Smardz Frost Behind Clement Virgo’s Steal Away is a nonfiction story rooted in intimacy across cultural borders. Frost’s detailed, lyrical account of friendship and colonial legacies in a racially tense environment lays the emotional groundwork for the film. $18.99 on Amazon (was $21.99) $11.99 Kindle Edition

