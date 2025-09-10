Chic & cozy fall styles to add to your closet

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall fashion is all about balance–bundling up without losing an ounce of style. This season, think cozy knits, oversized blazers and layers that work just as well at the office as they do at weekend get-togethers. Read on for the chic, cold-weather staples you’ll want on repeat all season long.
Cover Up!
Just a few weeks ago, the thought of bolstering your street style with a hearty blazer or ¾ coat was criminal. Now? They’re screaming our names from the front row. Soon it’ll be time to layer up, buttercup.
