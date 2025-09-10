Chic & cozy fall styles to add to your closet

Send this page to someone via email

Fall fashion is all about balance–bundling up without losing an ounce of style. This season, think cozy knits, oversized blazers and layers that work just as well at the office as they do at weekend get-togethers. Read on for the chic, cold-weather staples you’ll want on repeat all season long.

Cover Up!

Just a few weeks ago, the thought of bolstering your street style with a hearty blazer or ¾ coat was criminal. Now? They’re screaming our names from the front row. Soon it’ll be time to layer up, buttercup.

IDEALSANXUN Fall Coat This classic topper with preppy gold buttons comes in a variety of hues including light grey, navy and a dusty pink. $90.92 on Amazon

Short Sleeve Oversized Blazer My dream luxury pairing from Canada’s Smythe. Oversized just enough (so I can look like an Olsen twin), and it covers my wrinkly elbows. $725 at Smythe

Chamonix Coat - Arctic Faux Fur Designed to keep you cozy in sub-zero temps, this Chamonix. Coat in Arctic Faux Fur also comes in mocha brown and black. $248 at Aritzia

Blanket Statement

Not only is it a lightning-fast way to flick the seasonal switch in your living room, sitting room or bedroom from summer to cozy, but it’s also a constant visual reminder to sit down, power down and chill (for once!)

SAMIAH LUXE Chunky Knit Blanket This 50×60 chunky knit lap blanket is well-priced and cloud-soft. Buy on Amazon

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket Finally – a hand knit weighted blanket (Google the benefits!) with an aesthetic bent and a carry bag – thanks to Canadian brand Silk&Snow. $171 at Silk&Snow

Mitos Throw In this charming cable knit charcoal, the Mitos throw by Canada’s Modern Komfort feels and looks like your favourite sweater. $132 at Modern Komfort

Sweater Weather

Is there anything better than re-introducing yourself to your sweater collection? Non.

Aritzia’s Bare Cashmere Crew sweater (seen here on one of my personal style icon Jenna Lyons) whispers luxury at a stellar price point. $178 at Aritzia

PRETTYGARDEN Knit Sweater Oversized and in a chunky knit, I would add a crisp white crewneck T-shirt underneath to finish this look to perfection. $55.98 on Amazon (was $65.98)

Alljoin Women's Cardigan Amazing value… and machine washable! This lightweight cardi will play well with high-waisted denim. $39.99 on Amazon

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover I would wear this under an oversized navy blazer with black penny loafers for a full throttle Preppy Handbook vibe. $49.99 on Amazon

Askdeer Men's Cable Knit Pullover And for him? Something you can steal: this black cable crew will look slick with denim and knee high riding boots. $35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Sweater While you’re at it, order him (read: but actually for you) this soft touch ¾ zip in the Quiet Luxury hue of camel. $41.8 on Amazon

