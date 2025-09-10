SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Chic & cozy fall styles to add to your closet

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted September 10, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
the devil wears Prada 2 View image in full screen
Cozy picks for the season.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall fashion is all about balance–bundling up without losing an ounce of style. This season, think cozy knits, oversized blazers and layers that work just as well at the office as they do at weekend get-togethers. Read on for the chic, cold-weather staples you’ll want on repeat all season long.

 

Cover Up!

Just a few weeks ago, the thought of bolstering your street style with a hearty blazer or ¾ coat was criminal. Now? They’re screaming our names from the front row. Soon it’ll be time to layer up, buttercup.

Story continues below advertisement

 

IDEALSANXUN Fall Coat
This classic topper with preppy gold buttons comes in a variety of hues including light grey, navy and a dusty pink.
$90.92 on Amazon

 

Short Sleeve Oversized Blazer
My dream luxury pairing from Canada’s Smythe. Oversized just enough (so I can look like an Olsen twin), and it covers my wrinkly elbows.
$725 at Smythe

 

Zeagoo Bomber Jacket
Year after year, it’s the ultimate transition staple. Meet the bomber. Again.
$28.44 on Amazon (was $44.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chamonix Coat - Arctic Faux Fur
Designed to keep you cozy in sub-zero temps, this Chamonix. Coat in Arctic Faux Fur also comes in mocha brown and black.
$248 at Aritzia

 

Women's Flannel Plaid Shirt
Flips between school drop off and a chic weekend in the country.
$43.91 on Amazon (was $60.99)

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

Story continues below advertisement

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

 

Blanket Statement

Not only is it a lightning-fast way to flick the seasonal switch in your living room, sitting room or bedroom from summer to cozy, but it’s also a constant visual reminder to sit down, power down and chill (for once!)

 

SAMIAH LUXE Chunky Knit Blanket
This 50×60 chunky knit lap blanket is well-priced and cloud-soft.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket
Finally – a hand knit weighted blanket (Google the benefits!) with an aesthetic bent and a carry bag – thanks to Canadian brand Silk&Snow.
$171 at Silk&Snow

 

Mitos Throw
In this charming cable knit charcoal, the Mitos throw by Canada’s Modern Komfort feels and looks like your favourite sweater.
$132 at Modern Komfort

 

Bedsure GentleSoft Fluffy Faux Fur Throw
File this ultra -cozy, goes-with-everything faux fur blanket under Classic.
$55.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Ophouliy Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps – $39.99

Arched Full Length Mirror – $119.99

More Recommendations

Wood Chain Link – $34.99

 

Sweater Weather

Is there anything better than re-introducing yourself to your sweater collection? Non.

 

Aritzia’s Bare Cashmere Crew sweater (seen here on one of my personal style icon Jenna Lyons) whispers luxury at a stellar price point.
$178 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

PRETTYGARDEN Knit Sweater
Oversized and in a chunky knit, I would add a crisp white crewneck T-shirt underneath to finish this look to perfection.
$55.98 on Amazon (was $65.98)

 

Balloon sleeves plus fuzzy mohair? Dream team.
$69.95 at Great Lakes Fashion

 

Alljoin Women's Cardigan
Amazing value… and machine washable! This lightweight cardi will play well with high-waisted denim.
$39.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover
I would wear this under an oversized navy blazer with black penny loafers for a full throttle Preppy Handbook vibe.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

Askdeer Men's Cable Knit Pullover
And for him? Something you can steal: this black cable crew will look slick with denim and knee high riding boots.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Sweater
While you’re at it, order him (read: but actually for you) this soft touch ¾ zip in the Quiet Luxury hue of camel.
$41.8 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Mejuri Puffy Charlotte Hoops – $128

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace – $268

