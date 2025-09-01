SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Shop the biggest Labour Day deals & discounts 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 1, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
From home essentials to must-have gadgets, enjoy huge discounts and exclusive offers that make shopping easy, fun, and wallet-friendly. View image in full screen
From home essentials to must-have gadgets, enjoy huge discounts and exclusive offers that make shopping easy, fun, and wallet-friendly.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Celebrate Labour Day 2025 with these irresistible deals. From home essentials to must-have gadgets, enjoy huge discounts and exclusive offers that make shopping easy, fun, and wallet-friendly. Don’t miss out—these limited-time savings are too good to pass up.

 

The Convertible Mini Weekender
The convertible mini weekender from Beis is the ultimate work or weekend bag – spacious with a bottom compartment. Made from durable canvas and vegan leather.
$79.50 at Beis (was $159.00)
The Soft Whites Bundle
Grab this gorgeous set while it’s on sale. Featuring the cloud-like Gabriola Loveseat, matching ottoman, and Mara side table. Soft bouclé, smooth edges, big comfort: it’s a bundle made to linger in.
$1249 at Article (was $1397)

 

Our Place Perfect Pot
The Perfect Pot from Our Place can really do it all: boil, bake, fry, roast, braise, strain, serve, and store. Your kitchen just got a whole lot simpler (and cuter).
$210 on Amazon

 

Cecilia Mirror
With delicate floral detail, this antique gold mirror adds elegance to any bathroom or hallway.
$243.60 at Anthropologie (was $348.00)
Storage Basket Bin With Linen Handle Decorative Fabric – $34.87

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack – $17.99

Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle – $423.00

 

Nudescreen Blush Tint SPF 30 - Strawberry Sunburst
This multi-tasking blush tint brightens cheeks, eyes, and lips with a soft, natural flush. Packed with SPF 30 and antioxidant-rich extracts, it keeps you radiant and protected from sun, blue light, and daily environmental stressors.
$18.00 at Nudestix
Ooni Koda 2 Max Starter Bundle
Bring pizza night to the next level with the Ooni Koda 2 Max Starter Bundle. It’s your secret to perfectly crispy, wood-fired pies right in your backyard.
$1287.20 at Ooni (was $1609.00)
Sonos Era 100 - White - Wireless, Alexa Enabled Smart Speaker
The Era 100 turns every room into your personal concert, with deep bass, crisp highs, and a wide, immersive soundstage that fits beautifully anywhere.
$233 on Amazon (was $259)

 

Aquala Bathtub Caddy & Tray
Kick back, sip your wine, and lose yourself in a good book – Aquala keeps everything you love close while you soak.
$37.50 at Umbra (was $50.00)

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99

