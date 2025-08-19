Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Well.ca

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series! This time, we’re shining a light on Well.ca, a trusted homegrown destination for wellness, beauty and everyday essentials.
Founded in 2008, Well.ca has grown into a go-to online hub for Canadians looking to shop consciously, offering a curated selection of products that support health, sustainability, and quality living. Known for its thoughtful mix of trusted brands and innovative finds, Well.ca makes it easy to care for yourself and your home without compromise.
Whether you’re refreshing your self-care routine, upgrading your kitchen tools, or discovering new wellness must-haves, Well.ca has something for every lifestyle and budget. Ahead, we’re sharing a few of our favourite picks from their vast collection of beauty, home and wellness essentials.
Glow up your skincare routine with the Three Ships 3-Ship Bundle – two award-winning, Canadian-made serums that hydrate, brighten, and smooth your skin effortlessly, all while keeping it cruelty-free and clean! Perfect for a little self-care boost or a thoughtful gift for the skincare lover in your life.
Don’t sleep on the makeup sets from Well.ca – they’re the easiest way to get a fresh, glowing look in minutes. With these mini Nudies for eyes, cheeks, and lips, golden-hour glow is basically guaranteed.
This candle captures that spontaneous vibe of roadside adventures – fresh lemongrass, soothing lavender, and earthy sage, minus the van chaos. Perfect for bringing a little BC magic (and serenity) into your home.
Treat your little ones to this super cute Jan & Jul bundle, now at well.ca! The Little Xplorers backpack and matching lunch bag in playful macaron shades make school days – and every adventure after – both fun and organized.
The YETI Rambler insulated water bottle – built tough for commutes, hikes, and kayak trips – is designed to keep drinks at the perfect temperature sip after sip, and yes, you can snag YETI products like this one right on well.ca!
Bring eco-friendly freshness to your home this fall with the Mrs. Meyer’s Apple Cider Bundle – packed with hand soap, dish soap, and multi-surface cleaner that are gentle on your hands, tough on messes, and scented with crisp, orchard-fresh Apple Cider. Perfect for adding a seasonal touch while keeping your cleaning routine sustainable and cruelty-free.
