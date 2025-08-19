SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Well.ca

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 19, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
We’re shining a light on Well.ca, a trusted homegrown destination for wellness, beauty and everyday essentials. View image in full screen
We’re shining a light on Well.ca, a trusted homegrown destination for wellness, beauty and everyday essentials.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series! This time, we’re shining a light on Well.ca, a trusted homegrown destination for wellness, beauty and everyday essentials.

Founded in 2008, Well.ca has grown into a go-to online hub for Canadians looking to shop consciously, offering a curated selection of products that support health, sustainability, and quality living. Known for its thoughtful mix of trusted brands and innovative finds, Well.ca makes it easy to care for yourself and your home without compromise.

Whether you’re refreshing your self-care routine, upgrading your kitchen tools, or discovering new wellness must-haves, Well.ca has something for every lifestyle and budget. Ahead, we’re sharing a few of our favourite picks from their vast collection of beauty, home and wellness essentials.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Three Ships Hydrating + Firming Serum Duo Bundle
Glow up your skincare routine with the Three Ships 3-Ship Bundle – two award-winning, Canadian-made serums that hydrate, brighten, and smooth your skin effortlessly, all while keeping it cruelty-free and clean! Perfect for a little self-care boost or a thoughtful gift for the skincare lover in your life.
$90.00 at Well.ca

 

Nudestix Roses N' Honey Nudes
Don’t sleep on the makeup sets from Well.ca – they’re the easiest way to get a fresh, glowing look in minutes. With these mini Nudies for eyes, cheeks, and lips, golden-hour glow is basically guaranteed.
$39.00 at Well.ca

 

Milk Jar Candle Co. Wooden Wick Candle Bohemia
This candle captures that spontaneous vibe of roadside adventures – fresh lemongrass, soothing lavender, and earthy sage, minus the van chaos. Perfect for bringing a little BC magic (and serenity) into your home.
$38.99 at well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jan & Jul Kids Backpack & Lunch Bag Macarons Bundle
Treat your little ones to this super cute Jan & Jul bundle, now at well.ca! The Little Xplorers backpack and matching lunch bag in playful macaron shades make school days – and every adventure after – both fun and organized.
$60.31 at well.ca

 

Good Protein All-in-One Shake Mocha
Good Protein’s Mocha All-in-One Shake, now available at well.ca, blends bold coffee flavour with a hint of chocolate for a delicious, on-the-go protein boost.
$37.97 at well.ca
More Recommendations

 

AOR Saffron 2.0
AOR Saffron 2.0 uses a special saffron extract that can help ease stress, lift your mood, and support better sleep – making it a natural way for teens and adults to feel more relaxed and balanced.
$53.49 at well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

YETI Rambler Chug Bottle Black Forest Green
The YETI Rambler insulated water bottle – built tough for commutes, hikes, and kayak trips – is designed to keep drinks at the perfect temperature sip after sip, and yes, you can snag YETI products like this one right on well.ca!
$42.00 at well.ca

 

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Apple Cider Bundle
Bring eco-friendly freshness to your home this fall with the Mrs. Meyer’s Apple Cider Bundle – packed with hand soap, dish soap, and multi-surface cleaner that are gentle on your hands, tough on messes, and scented with crisp, orchard-fresh Apple Cider. Perfect for adding a seasonal touch while keeping your cleaning routine sustainable and cruelty-free.
$16.27 at well.ca

You may also like:

ILIA Soft Focus Blurring Blush – $49.00

Franklin Sports Dagger Pickleball Set – $72.00

Story continues below advertisement

Jamieson Kids Multivitamin Gummies Mixed Fruit – $28.99

Athena Club Winter Glow Set – $36.96

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices