Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Native Shoes

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series–this time, we’re stepping out with Native Shoes, a Vancouver-based brand making waves for its ultra-comfy footwear. Known for their playful designs and commitment to innovation, Native Shoes blends style with sustainability to create shoes for all walks of life–from playgrounds to city streets.
Founded in 2009, Native set out with a mission to make it easy to live lightly. That ethos now informs everything from their material choices (like EVA and Sugarlite, their proprietary sugarcane-based material) to their recycling initiative, the Native Remix Project, which transforms well-loved shoes into community playgrounds. With sizes for kids and adults, their water-friendly, shock-absorbent styles are a favourite among families, travellers and anyone who loves lived-in shoes.
Whether you’re headed to the beach, the farmer’s market or just lounging at home, Native Shoes offers a conscious choice without sacrificing comfort or cool. Ahead, a few of our favourites.
