Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Simons

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series–this time, we’re stepping inside Simons, a beloved Québec-based retailer known for its curated blend of fashion-forward finds and home goods.

Founded in 1840 in Quebec City, Simons began as a family-run dry goods store and has since grown into a Canadian style institution with stores across the country and a thriving online presence. Known for spotlighting Canadian designers and offering accessible, high-quality pieces, Simons makes it easy to shop consciously.

Whether you’re refreshing your summer wardrobe, updating your space or simply treating yourself to something special, Simons offers a diverse range of products to fit your lifestyle and budget. Ahead, a few of our favourite finds across fashion, home, beauty, and beyond.

Twik Linen-Blend Tie-Strap Dress This linen-blend dress is made for warm-weather days–think brunches, market strolls and vacation getaways. With adjustable tie straps and a relaxed silhouette, it’s oh-so-breezy and flattering. $89 at Simons

Le 31 Mosaic Liquid Cotton Polo This elevated take on a classic polo features ultra-soft liquid cotton fabric and a retro-inspired cut that transitions seamlessly from casual Fridays to patio hangouts. $69.95 at Simons

Simons Maison Sculptural Glass Vase Sleek and modern, this sculptural vase adds just the right touch of elegance to any room. Whether styled with florals or displayed on its own, it’s a chic conversation starter. $8.99 at Simons

Waffled Towels These 100 per cent cotton towels feature a modern waffled texture and practical hanging loop. Made in Portugal, they are super soft *and* stylish. $14.99 at Simons

Colour-Block Canvas Tote Whether you’re hitting the beach or running errands, this sturdy and spacious tote is the kind of go-with-everything bag you’ll reach for again and again. $29 at Simons

The Must-Haves Pure Essential Oil Box This Quebec-made set includes four pure essential oils to help soothe stress, headaches and muscle tension–naturally and sustainably. $42 at Simons

Want more Canadian brand discoveries? Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest finds. And if there’s a brand you’d love to see featured in our series, drop us a note at thecurator@corusent.com–we love a good recommendation.