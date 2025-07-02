Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Simons

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series–this time, we’re stepping inside Simons, a beloved Québec-based retailer known for its curated blend of fashion-forward finds and home goods.
Founded in 1840 in Quebec City, Simons began as a family-run dry goods store and has since grown into a Canadian style institution with stores across the country and a thriving online presence. Known for spotlighting Canadian designers and offering accessible, high-quality pieces, Simons makes it easy to shop consciously.
Whether you’re refreshing your summer wardrobe, updating your space or simply treating yourself to something special, Simons offers a diverse range of products to fit your lifestyle and budget. Ahead, a few of our favourite finds across fashion, home, beauty, and beyond.
You may also like:
Retro Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses – $23.50
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $41.99
SAXX Underwear Co. Men’s Oh Buoy 2N1 Volley 5-Inch Shorts – $79.95
You may also like:
BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets – $84.99
Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow – $106
Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99
Want more Canadian brand discoveries? Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest finds. And if there’s a brand you’d love to see featured in our series, drop us a note at thecurator@corusent.com–we love a good recommendation.
Comments