Best back-to-school fashion for kids

The new school year is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to refresh the little ones’ wardrobes with crisp, clean staples to set them up for a productive year ahead. From designer-inspired dupes and casual wear to smart shirts, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best back-to-school fashion finds for kids. Keep reading and get ready to swoon – adorable outfits are just a few clicks away!

Smart style for smart kids – this soft knit polo is A+ approved and made to keep up from homeroom to recess. $13.00-CA$21.00 at Gap

2-Piece Cotton Set This adorable cotton set pairs a ribbed jersey top with a twill overall dress – featuring snap-fastened straps and a sweet bib pocket for a look that’s both playtime-ready and picture-perfect. $34.99 at H&M

Youth Foldover Ruffle Quarter Sock 4-Pack These socks add a subtle pop of personality to every little outfit – featuring a soft cotton blend and charming ruffled cuffs. $49 at Bombas

UV Protection Pocketable Parka Uniqlo’s UV Protection Pocketable Parka combines lightweight, high-quality fabric with wind resistance and a true-to-size fit, thoughtfully designed to protect kids from the sun while allowing freedom of movement. 39.90 at Uniqlo

4 Pack Crewneck Tee T-Shirt Basic Tops Struggling with the morning outfit shuffle? These comfy basic short sleeve tees are the go-to essential. They’re easy to pair, built to last and made for kids who move. $37.99 on Amazon

French Toast Girls' Ruffle Pique Polo Dress Crisp, classic, and quietly luxe, this cotton-blend pique dress channels timeless prep with its pearlized buttons, soft gathers, and ruffled hem – an elevated essential that feels designer without the label. $22.16 on Amazon

Infants' and Toddlers' L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Jacket Ready for back to school in the coziest jacket – featuring soft teddy bear ears that make every day a little more adorable. $95 at L.L. Bean

Kids Organic Original Roots Sweatpant Made for play, rest, and everything in between – Roots’ iconic Original Sweatpants wrap kids in ultra-soft fleece, with a cozy classic fit and heritage details that make lounging feel legendary. $46.00 at Roots

