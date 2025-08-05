SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Best back-to-school fashion for kids

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 5, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
H&M, Roots, Uniqlo, Bombas and more...adorable outfits are just a few clicks away!. View image in full screen
H&M, Roots, Uniqlo, Bombas and more...adorable outfits are just a few clicks away!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new school year is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to refresh the little ones’ wardrobes with crisp, clean staples to set them up for a productive year ahead. From designer-inspired dupes and casual wear to smart shirts, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best back-to-school fashion finds for kids. Keep reading and get ready to swoon – adorable outfits are just a few clicks away!

 

Smart style for smart kids – this soft knit polo is A+ approved and made to keep up from homeroom to recess.
$13.00-CA$21.00 at Gap
Story continues below advertisement

 

2-Piece Cotton Set
This adorable cotton set pairs a ribbed jersey top with a twill overall dress – featuring snap-fastened straps and a sweet bib pocket for a look that’s both playtime-ready and picture-perfect.
$34.99 at H&M

 

Youth Foldover Ruffle Quarter Sock 4-Pack
These socks add a subtle pop of personality to every little outfit – featuring a soft cotton blend and charming ruffled cuffs.
$49 at Bombas

 

UV Protection Pocketable Parka
Uniqlo’s UV Protection Pocketable Parka combines lightweight, high-quality fabric with wind resistance and a true-to-size fit, thoughtfully designed to protect kids from the sun while allowing freedom of movement.
39.90 at Uniqlo
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Roots Essential 3-in-1 Matching Water Resistant Kids Backpack and Lunch Bag Set – $47.57

Jan & Jul Kids’ Graphic Knit Shoes – $43.99

Bomber Jacket – $34.99

 

4 Pack Crewneck Tee T-Shirt Basic Tops
Struggling with the morning outfit shuffle? These comfy basic short sleeve tees are the go-to essential. They’re easy to pair, built to last and made for kids who move.
$37.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

French Toast Girls' Ruffle Pique Polo Dress
Crisp, classic, and quietly luxe, this cotton-blend pique dress channels timeless prep with its pearlized buttons, soft gathers, and ruffled hem – an elevated essential that feels designer without the label.
$22.16 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Infants' and Toddlers' L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Jacket
Ready for back to school in the coziest jacket – featuring soft teddy bear ears that make every day a little more adorable.
$95 at L.L. Bean

 

Kids Organic Original Roots Sweatpant
Made for play, rest, and everything in between – Roots’ iconic Original Sweatpants wrap kids in ultra-soft fleece, with a cozy classic fit and heritage details that make lounging feel legendary.
$46.00 at Roots

You may also like:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

Quiet 2 Ear Plugs – $29.95

Story continues below advertisement

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99

